Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival In Need Of Volunteers For Popular Community Event

The Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival is happening on Saturday, November 23rd, and organizers are in urgent need of volunteers to make this event a success.

They still have many openings in all shifts and are asking for help from the Soddy-Daisy and surrounding communities.

The festival will be held at Soddy Lake Park and will feature a day filled with food trucks, kids’ games, vendors, community performances, music, and family-friendly activities.

Entertainment will include:

KidZone: Includes bounce houses, soft play zone, face painting, and more.

Live Music: Featuring performances by Nina Ricci, Richard Daigle, and Ryan Oyer.

Magic Shows: Enjoy captivating magic tricks by Anthony Foley from Cope’n Entertainment.

Balloon Twister: Delight in balloon art by Mike (The Balloon Guy) Edwards.

Horse Carriage Rides: Enjoy charming rides provided by Chattanooga Carriage Company.

Free Petting Zoo: Meet friendly animals, brought to you by Soddy United Methodist Church.

However, they can't do it without volunteer help. If you are interested, they have 3-hour shifts starting at 7 AM and continuing until 7 PM. Here’s what they currently have for volunteer shifts:

7:00 AM - 10:00 AM: Only 3 of 30 volunteers signed up

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Only 9 of 30 volunteers signed up

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Only 5 of 30 volunteers signed up

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Only 1 of 30 volunteers signed up

Volunteer roles include assisting with setup and breakdown, helping vendors, directing attendees, and running activities. Perks for volunteers include a Fall Festival t-shirt, complimentary food and drinks, and access to the volunteer lounge. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. Those under 18 need a parent or guardian’s permission.

If you'd like to volunteer, sign up here. To learn more about the festival, visit keepsoddydaisybeautiful.org.