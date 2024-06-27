StarNight Welcomes Gavin DeGraw For Siskin Children’s Institute Benefit

Siskin Children’s Institute is excited to announce multi-platinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw to headline this year’s StarNight Gala.

The 61st StarNight event, presented by First Horizon Foundation and Tennessee Valley Authority, will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Saturday, August 24, 2024. All proceeds benefit Siskin Children’s Institute.

StarNight began over 60 years ago as a charity event supporting Siskin Children’s Institute and has evolved into the premier gala event in Chattanooga. The evening includes a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, elegant dinner, concert performance, and more.

This highly anticipated event features a prominent entertainer each year with a star-studded mix of legendary favorites and rising stars. Past entertainers have included Colbie Caillat, The Band Perry, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Sheila E., LOCASH, Kodi Lee, and Andy Grammer.

StarNight is the Institute’s largest fundraising event and, as Chattanooga’s premier annual gala, has attracted thousands of guests from across the region.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Gavin DeGraw as our entertainment for StarNight. We welcome Chattanooga to join us as we celebrate the work we do for children and families while highlighting the importance of developmental medicine and early intervention care. There is an insatiable demand for our services, with a long waiting list. The limiting factor is money, so the more money we can bring in through philanthropy, the more services we can offer, and the more children we can serve,” said Don Mueller, President and CEO at Siskin Children’s Institute.

Gammy Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw’s unique voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified debut album, "Chariot," which included the gold single “Follow Through” and the platinum hits “Chariot” and “I Don’t Want to Be.”

In 2008, his self-titled second album, "Gavin DeGraw," debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love with a Girl.” His gold-certified album "Sweeter" saw him return to the Top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum.

DeGraw’s duet with Colbie Caillat, “We Both Know,” earned a Gammy Award nomination for “Best Song Written For Visual Media” for the film "Safe Haven." His latest album, "Face the River," reflects on his most meaningful memories and lessons, inspired by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne.

This past winter, DeGraw released his first-ever Christmas EP, "A Classic Christmas," to critical acclaim. DeGraw is a rare talent who seamlessly shares the stage with icons like Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers, as well as contemporary stars like Maroon 5 and Shania Twain, with his unique fusion of pop, soul, country, folk, and funk.

In addition to his musical achievements, DeGraw’s philanthropic efforts are equally notable. He has supported numerous charitable organizations throughout his career, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community. His commitment to making a positive impact is evident in his involvement with organizations such as Musicians on Call, Save the Music Foundation, and the USO, among others.

"I am excited about coming to Chattanooga, TN and showing the supporters of Siskin Children’s Institute a good time. My main goal is to provide the audience with a memory that they always want to talk about," said Gavin DeGraw. For tour dates and more, visit GavinDeGraw.com.

To learn more visit www.siskin.org/starnight or call 423.648.1706.