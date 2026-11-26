“It’s going to be one helluva soiree,” said Stove Works Founder Charlotte Caldwell, about their RED DOT annual fundraiser, set for Friday, December 4.

The grand event invites guests to dress up as fancy or as fanciful as they want to this year’s theme, Held by a Blessing, Bound by a Curse, curated by TK Smith, who curated Hand to Mouth in 2024.

The grand gala is Chattanooga’s own parody on the flamboyant annual MET Gala held in New York and directly supports Stove Works and their artists’ residency, exhibitions, and public programming.

“Think about contradictions and paradoxes. Gollum from the Lord of the Rings keeps popping into mind as far as somebody who, is a blessing and a curse” Caldwell said. “We want guests to have fun with their costumes. It could be outrageous. It could be an incredibly involved costume. Or it can be a nice outfit. I like to dress fancy because I don’t get too many opportunities every year to dress up a little bit.”

“The event’s name RED DOT stems from the little red dots that you see next to artworks once it's been sold/ We asked an outside curator to meet with our artists and residents over the year to curate an exhibition of all their work,” she futher explained. “RED DOT is our non-profit’s celebration, but it's also a celebration of the artists that have passed through Stove Works during their 2026 residency season. This year we had over 60 artists in residence and about 45 of those are participating in the exhibition.”

Their guest curator for this year is T.K. Smith, an award-winning writer, curator, and cultural historian based out of Atlanta. “T.K. curated an exhibition here in 2024 called Hand to Mouth and we adore him,” Caldwell said.

In an excerpt about the event, Smith noted: “The artists feature in Held by a Blessing, Bound by a Curse were selected from the 2026 Stove Works artists-in-residence. Across varied conceptual interests and material investigations, they experiment within that ambiguity. The tensions created by the ties that bind us make fertile ground for creativity, innovation and action.”

It’s the sixth annual RED DOT gala and Caldwell said guests can expect the red-carpet treatment with a photo station, music by DJMCPRO, a special performance from Ruby Que, a 2026 artist-in-residence, snacks, drinks, an award for best dressed, and more. The food will be from Culture-Licious Food Truck. Athens Distribution will provide the cocktails and Hutton & Smith will provide the beers.

The artworks are all for sale. Caldwell said the price ranges from $25-$250 in the section they call the salon. “We want to support artists, and the people want to support the artists but not everyone can spend as much as others,” Caldwell said. “But all the artwork in the main exhibit is also for sale. It’s a structured 50/50 split. We never ask for donated works because we are an artist supporting organization and that extends to our fundraisers. We want the artists to walk away with some money as well.”

The prices in the main exhibit will vary, but most people can find something within their price range.

Caldwell recommends guests purchase their tickets online as quickly as possible. Early bird tickets are sold out. General admission, group tickets, and VIP options are also available. You can also purchase a ticket to be donated to an artist.

RED DOT Gala