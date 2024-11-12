New Survey To Help Shape The Future For Hamilton County Children

Chattanooga 2.0 is calling on families in Hamilton County to help build a brighter future for our youngest residents by answering the question — “what is it like to raise young children in our county?”

The nonprofit organization is conducting a family-focused survey to gather important insights into the experiences and needs of parents and caregivers with young children.

The county’s early childhood survey was first conducted by Chattanooga 2.0 in the Spring of 2022. The nonprofit has now partnered with national organization, Start Early, to learn how parent experiences might have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Early Childhood Survey is a unique chance for families to share what’s working, what’s missing, and what can improve our county’s early childhood resources. The survey covers topics such as pregnancy, healthcare access, early child development, education programs like child care and pre-k, jobs, food, housing, and more. Survey results will directly impact an early childhood system map for Hamilton County. The map is intended to inform future programs, policies, and services for families.

The survey closes on Nov 17. Survey participants should live in Hamilton County, be at least 18 years old, and be the primary caretaker for children under the age of six years (or be expecting a child). The survey takes approximately 10-15 minutes, depending on participants’ unique experiences.

To participate in the survey, visit the direct link at theounce.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Fbdl29LQjoe6Sq. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Chattanooga 2.0 intends to use the summary of survey results to:

Spread awareness about the services and support available to young children and identify where more help is needed.

Build stronger connections between early childhood agencies, families, and providers.

Equip local leaders to make data-informed decisions that make a real difference for children and families in Hamilton County.

Results of the survey and the system map will be available on the Chattanooga 2.0 website this Spring.