Test Your Knowledge And Support Local Youth At Rise Up’s Trivia Night

Rise Up Cooperative is gearing up for a night of fun and friendly competition with the return of their Annual Trivia Night. The exciting event is set for this Saturday March 29th, combines knowledge, teamwork, and philanthropy.

This trivia night is unlike any other: with seven rounds of diverse topics, participants don’t have to be trivia experts to have a great time. The event encourages teamwork, with tables of six competing for a grand prize of $600.

Even if you don’t know all the answers, you can still play a key role on a team as a cheerleader—or even the team’s goalkeeper. Attendees can also enjoy mini-games and exciting prizes.

This year’s event will be held at the MACAB Event Space, offering a dynamic and comfortable indoor venue with convenient parking. Whether you come as a team, an individual looking to join a group, or simply want to spectate and soak in the energy, all are welcome. Plus, volunteer opportunities are available for those looking to contribute in other ways.

Can’t make it to trivia night but still want to support? Donations are always accepted and will go towards helping students in Rise Up’s program. Sponsors are also encouraged to contribute, whether through funding, prizes, or food donations.

When they are not throwing events, Rise Up is dedicated to providing teens and young adults with life and leadership skills. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to support free workshops on financial literacy, job readiness, mental health, and healthy relationships. Founded during the pandemic by Sandy Pricer, Rise Up has grown into a transformative force, reaching over 3,000 students annually.

For tickets, sponsorships, volunteer sign-ups, or to make a donation, visit RiseUpCooperative.org.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a thrilling night while making a difference in young lives across the community.