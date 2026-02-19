The 2026 MAC Gala Will Raise Much Needed Funds For Chattanooga Pets

Get ready to turn up the volume for Chattanooga’s biggest night in animal welfare! Join McKamey Animal Center and Event Chairs Dr. Jessica and Kyle Bianco, for the 2026 MAC Gala.

Voted Best of the Best in 2025, this signature fundraiser is back with a rockin’ black-tie twist, blending rock-and-roll energy with heartfelt compassion to provide shelter to local pets in need. You won’t want to miss this evening!

The 2026 MAC Gala will take place on Friday, April 3, 2026, at The Westin Chattanooga.

This year’s theme, “Gimme Shelter,” sets the stage for an unforgettable night inspired by legendary rock culture. Guests will enjoy a red-carpet concert experience featuring Chattanooga’s premier Rolling Stones tribute band, The Strolling Bones.

The program will also feature an electrifying live auction led by renowned auctioneer Victoria Meek Underwood, alongside a mobile bidding silent auction, cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, and the highly anticipated return of the legendary Snuggle Lounge.

Additional highlights include concert merch, unforgettable performances, and complimentary flash tattoos for guests looking to fully embrace the rock-star vibe.

For those looking to elevate their experience, Backstage Pass add-ons will be available, offering exclusive perks for guests ready to party like true rock stars.

Individual tickets are $275, tables of ten are $2,750, and Backstage Pass add-ons are available for an additional $150. Tickets and additional event details are available at mckameyanimalcenter.org/the-mac-gala.