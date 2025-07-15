The Black Wall Street RBG Ball: A Night Of Elegance, Entertainment, And Philanthropy

On August 1st, you are invited to attend an unforgettable evening of cocktails, fine cuisine, live entertainment, and, of course, dancing at the reimagined RBG ball; the Black Wall Street Society RBG.

This dazzling affair will take place at the Mac Avenue Event Space on McCallie Avenue and is the official launch of the inaugural 2025-2026 Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas: “Festival Series”, celebrating a year-long journey of Black creativity, culture, and community.

This year’s theme is inspired by the timeless glamour of 1900s Black Wall Street, as organizers pay tribute to the unwavering commitment and philanthropic spirit of our very own Black Wall Street Society of Chattanooga. The evening will also welcome new members into the fold as they come together to honor their contributions and support for the Black Arts community.

The celebration kicks off at 6:00 PM with a cash bar cocktail hour featuring a live performance by Neshawn Calloway as the legendary Bessie Smith. At 7:00 PM, indulge in a three-course gourmet dinner curated by celebrity Chef Kenyatta Ashford, designed to tantalize even the most discerning palate.

This event promises to be an evening filled with elegance, culture, and excitement, featuring live performances by members of the Juba Dance Ensemble and the prestigious Inaugural Black Wall Street Society of Chattanooga Pinning Ceremony. Dance the night away as they toast to Black Excellence and the vibrant future ahead.

The dress code of All Black Attire is inspired by 1900s Black Wall Street glamour.

Ticket Includes:

Admission to cocktail hour (cash bar) with Neshawn Calloway, “Bessie”

Three-course gourmet dinner by Chef Kenyatta Ashford

First signature cocktail – Blacker the Berry

Live performances by members of the Juba Dance Ensemble

The Black Wall Street Society of Chattanooga Pinning Ceremony

Dancing and celebration

This event is a fundraiser for the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas, so bring your generosity (checks and Credit Cards excepted) and get ready to celebrate for a great cause. Your support helps them to continue to uplift and celebrate Black culture, arts, and community throughout the year.