The Chattery Honors Black History Month With Multiple Community Events

The Chattery is celebrating Black History Month by offering weekly, community-centered programming throughout the month. Events range from co-working opportunities to hosting a shopping market.

All events will take place at the organization’s temporary space located at 231 Broad Street.

The organization will kick off its Black History Month celebrations by offering complimentary co-working every Thursday throughout the month from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to host a meeting, finish a creative project, or get some work done. Additional Black History Month events include:

Thursday, February 6 (6 p.m.) - Black Art Lounge (Free)

The Black Art Lounge is a space where guests can immerse themselves in a creative atmosphere and engage in a variety of art activities inspired by renowned Black artists and icons. Activities include:

Writing prompts inspired by Langston Hughes

Acrylic painting influenced by Alma Thomas

Collaging in the vibrancy of Christa David

Mixed media art portraiture with the vibes of Mickalene Thomas

Thursday, February 13 (6 p.m.) - Galentine’s Card Making Social ($5 suggested donation)

Make a Valentine’s card for your friend, lover, or loved one and make an extra card for a resident at Sharon’s Senior Services. The suggested donation includes supplies and snacks. Participants are welcome to BYOB.

Thursday, February 20 (6 p.m.) - Buy Black: Show & Share (Free)

Think show & tell but for the culture. Attendees can bring in their favorite Black-owned item (it can be anything) to share with other guests.

Friday, February 28 (6 p.m.) - Night Market (Free)

Join us for a night of shopping and supporting local Black-owned businesses. You’ll find everything you need from artwork to home goods and live music from DJMCPRO.

While all of The Chattery’s events will center the Black experience, all lifelong learners are welcome to join and participate.

“This year, it felt more critical than ever to amplify Black businesses and cultivate community,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “We are honored to hold space for these events and continue to highlight Black voices throughout the year.”

For program updates, visit thechattery.org/bhm and follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.