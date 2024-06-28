The Chattery Hosts Adult Spelling Bee As Summer Fundraiser

The Chattery is hosting a summer fundraiser encouraging attendees to spell and sip while supporting the nonprofit’s mission to cultivate an engaging learning community through classes and workshops.

The Bee is an inaugural fundraiser for the organization and will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Chattery’s southside location.

Team registration is open and spectator tickets are also available. Teams (3 people) may register for $75; spectator tickets are $15. Teams will compete in three rounds to accumulate points and the top two teams will go on to the final round for a single error elimination match.

Spectators can also purchase “enhancements” on-site, which will help the participants of their choosing with a little help, like an extra 10 seconds to consult or a second chance to spell a word they’ve missed.

There will also be a cash bar with a bee-themed menu featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Spelling Bee participants will receive a small discount at the bar and compete for the ultimate prize of a gift basket featuring various local products including gift cards to The Chattery.

“We’re always looking for fun and unique ways to support our mission,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder. “From events like our adult egg hunt to this year’s spelling bee fundraiser, finding ways to connect with our inner child all for a good cause is exactly what makes philanthropy fun.”

Ray Bassett, host of WUTC’s Scenic Roots, has been tapped as the event’s “pronouncer”. Judges will be announced soon.

For more information on The Chattery’s Spelling Bee, follow them on Facebook, and Instagram, check the event page for updates, and to purchase tickets. For sponsorship information, email info@thechattery.org.