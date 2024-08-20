The Chattery Hosts Community Cleanup Day Following Classroom Fire

The Chattery invites the community to come together for a special cleanup day on Saturday, August 24th following a recent fire that affected their classroom space.

This event is an opportunity for neighbors, volunteers, and supporters to join forces in restoring the space that has been a hub of learning and creativity.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday, August 4, caused significant damage to The Chattery's classroom.

While the team is working hard to rebuild and recover, the support of the community is crucial during this time.

"We've always believed in the power of community, and now more than ever, we need our community to help us get back on our feet," said Marie King, Board of Directors President at The Chattery. "This cleanup day is not just about restoring our space, but about bringing together the people who make The Chattery such a special place."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: Two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Chattery, 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108

What to Bring: PPE will be provided but volunteers are welcome to bring their own if they have it. Water and light refreshments will be provided.

What to wear: Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes (long sleeves are suggested and no shorts) and close-toed shoes.

Volunteer: Please visit Signup Genius to sign up for a shift

In preparation for future repairs, volunteers will assist with removing all office furniture and classroom items to an onsite dumpster donated by K & K Waste Disposal. This event is open to adults ages 18+ and all volunteers will be required to sign a waiver upon arrival.

"We're confident that with the support of our volunteers, we'll be able to turn this challenging situation into an opportunity to strengthen our community and rebuild even better," added Marie King.

Founded in 2014, The Chattery believes in enjoyable education and community collaboration by offering fun, affordable, and accessible classes to the Chattanooga community. The Chattery also provides unlimited events, lecture series and workshops by serving as ambassadors who help cultivate and encourage your passions.

For more information, visit www.thechattery.org.