The Chattery To Celebrate Its 11th Anniversary And Lifelong Learning Day

The Chattery is gearing up to celebrate its 11th anniversary with an intimate fundraising dinner at Spice Trail.

The dinner, held on Lifelong Learning Day (March 5th), was first launched last year not only to celebrate a milestone year but to recognize receiving an official proclamation from the City of Chattanooga declaring March 5th as Lifelong Learning Day.

We are thrilled to have started a meaningful tradition of hosting an intimate fundraising dinner that celebrates the mission and work of The Chattery,” says Marie King, board president. “The purpose of the dinner is not only to raise money for an important organization but also curate a unique experience for attendees while learning more about The Chattery.”

The Chattery’s fundraising dinner will be held at Spice Trail, a restaurant that celebrates the vibrant and delicious flavors of India. Led by Chef Sujata Singh, Spice Trail began as a series of successful pop-ups at various restaurants in 2019. Guests at the fundraising dinner will have a chance to hear from Singh and learn more about her story and the start of Spice Trail.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal accompanied by a welcome glass of champagne (Sponsored by Upstate Mississippi) and a cocktail or mocktail with dinner.

“What sets our dinners apart is that they’re intimate and held at some of the best restaurants in the city,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder at The Chattery. “Our dinners not only help us further our mission but they allow guests to meaningfully connect.”

Tickets to the dinner are $225 for an individual ticket or $400 per couple. Early bird pricing will increase on February 1 to $250 per person and $450 per couple. Tickets can be purchased here.

Follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram for dinner updates.