The ELLA Library Has Been Hosting Reading And Arts Groups In East Lake Since 2015

The East Lake Language & Arts organization, better know as the ELLA Library, is a community arts organization based in East Lake.

They love to see the power of language and art to help people connect. They're passionate about sharing art with the neighborhood, and watching what happens when people come together.

The ELLA Library started off meeting and hosting reading and art groups in neighborhood homes in 2015. Their primary purpose is to use stories to make the community healthier and more connected. Their focus of support is the East Lake neighborhood and The Howard School feeder system.

They are passionate about helping the community fall in love with reading, and to make artistic opportunities more accessible and available to everyone.

In October of 2022, they opened their neighborhood library space at 4501 13th Ave. And they want more of their East Lake neighbors code to know about them as a community resource. For the summer they are open Monday - Thursday from 12 Noon to 6:00 pm with programming for youth and adults including a Community Resource Pop Up on June 30th from 3-7 pm.

Donations are always welcome, whether they are monetary, books, art supplies, or time. They love making new friends who understand the importance of books and stories and who can take the time to come and read and play with the community.

You can find them online as ELLA Chattanooga on social media, and on the web at ellachattanooga.com. But most of all, they would love for you to stop by the library and say hi.