The Hunter Museum Of Art Presents An MLK Day Of Hope And Community

This Monday, January 19th, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Hunter Museum of American Art will host an incredible, free event to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and launch their year-long celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The event is entitled “Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Hope and Community” and is the 2nd annual event that the museum has hosted.

The day promises to be one filled with hands-on, family-friendly, art-centered experiences, special performances, poetry readings, and much more. All of these experiences are aimed at exploring and honoring the legacy of Dr. King. Generous support for the free event was provided by the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

On the day of the event, from 1 to 1:50 p.m., Shawn Dullard-McCane of the Sattva Project will be leading an in-gallery exercise involving meditation on art and Dr. King’s legacy inspired by a beautiful painting by artist Barkley Hendricks.

From 2 to 2:50 p.m., dancers Louie Marin-Howard and Andrea Solis Tankersley of the Pop-Up Project will be presenting a dance that reflects the experiences and hopes of the Hispanic community in Chattanooga today.

From 3 to 3:50 p.m., poet Kelly Watts Williams will be offering a poetic tour of the Hunter Museum’s collection, bringing together works by African American artists in their collection with her own poetry that explores Black identity in America today.

As part of the 250th anniversary celebration, there will also be a space for people to build onto a tree of wishes for America’s future, as well as hands-on experiences where student volunteers will be leading art-making activities inspired by the words and ideas that Dr. King shared with the nation. All who participate will be able to bring their art home to further the discussion.

The entire day is centered around free creative activities that aim to instill a sense of shared dialogue, community engagement, and thoughtful reflection on the vision of equality that Dr. King had for America and for the world.

In speaking with the Curator of Education for the Hunter Museum of American Art, Adera Causey, she discussed what she hopes people take away from this unique and reflective event.

“I hope the adults feel inspired to learn more and to explore more about the topics covered in each performance. I hope all ages finish the day wanting to explore more art at the Hunter and create a new understanding of all we have here. I hope children bring home their art creations and share them with their families. And I hope everyone leaves here wanting to learn more and become involved with the many groups in Chattanooga that continue to do great work to build on Chattanoogans’ dreams of hope and community.”

When asked how this event fits into the museum’s broader mission and what hope for the future means to her, Adera suggested that it serves as a reminder of the power of art and dialogue as a force for positive community change.

“As you can see on the list of activities, we really are looking at both the history and the present, and we hope for the future, as each dialogue and gallery activity (and even the hands-on art-making activities for the children) are all about gaining a greater understanding of Dr. King’s legacy and finding ways to continue this vision here in Chattanooga.

We believe that art and creativity are forces for personal growth and positive community change, and we are honored to serve as a cultural resource for our community. It is our mission to invite the community in and offer a space where all people are welcomed to experience creativity, connect, and share ideas.”

Martin Luther King Jr Day of Hope and Community