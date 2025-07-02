The Pulse And Brewer Media Group Launch Brand New Free Community Calendar

Looking to get the word out about your upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc.?

The Pulse, along with our Brewer Media radio partners Power 94 and G93 WPMZ, have teamed up to launch a brand new Community Events Calendar that will provide a fantastic platform for promoting your event for free.

In addition to being a major feature of The Pulse website, our radio partner DJs announce upcoming events straight from the calendar, making it the perfect hub for staying updated on local happenings.

To add your event, all you need to do is visit hub.cityspark.com/event/submission/ChattanoogaPulse (if it’s your first time, you’ll need to set up a login profile before posting).

One submission puts your event on all three calendars after it’s approved. Be sure to include a catchy description, your website or social media links, and any photos or graphics you want to share.

You can also choose optional upgrade features for a small fee (a great way to make your event even more noticed without breaking your budget), but otherwise, it’s completely free!

We’re excited to help spread the word about your events.