The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk Returns This Saturday To AT&T Field

The American Heart Association’s Tennessee Valley Heart Walk returns Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, to AT&T Field.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and festivities. The Heart Walk will officially begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is free and open to the public at www.chattanoogaheartwalk.org.

“Yes, it is a free event,” AHA Marketing and Communications Director Colline Miller said. “Children are welcome. People of all ages and abilities are welcome, and even dogs are welcome. It's one of the last times that anybody will be able to go into the AT &T Field and be in the stadium and visit all the tents and vendors we will have available.”

Miller said participants will have access to a kids’ fun zone, adoptable pets from McKamey Animal Center and will have the ability to learn CPR.

“They can learn hands-only CPR because that's what we're trying to accomplish at the American Heart Association,” Miller said. “We want to turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers.”

Miller said participants will walk around the perimeter of the field.

“Four laps inside the stadium equals a mile,” she said. “But we do have a much shorter route that many of our survivors take for a shorter experience and a shorter walk if you're unable to do a full mile. It’s about getting together and thanking the folks that have joined in to support the mission. The Heart Walk itself recognizes survivors, but it also raises awareness about the importance of CPR education. There will be plenty of CPR dummies that will be lined up under the CPR tent and folks can learn hands-only CPR in 60 seconds.”

Valoria V. Armstrong, chief global inclusion and diversity officer at Unum will lead the charge as the 2025 American Heart Association Tennessee Valley Heart Walk Chair.

“The Heart Walk gives Tennessee Valley residents and employees an extraordinary opportunity to address a critical issue in our community,” said Armstrong. “Cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere, and the difference between life and death often hinges on the quick actions of a bystander.”

“The success of the Tennessee Valley Heart Walk is a direct reflection of the passion and dedication of our staff and volunteers,” said Bennett Smith, executive director of the American Heart Association in Chattanooga.

The American Heart Association, which has been saving lives for more than 100 years, has put a spotlight on CPR education as a critical element of the Heart Walk campaign. In addition, funds raised at the Heart Walk will support local community impact initiatives including hypertension control and community nutrition programs.

“Through the Heart Walk, we are not just raising funds; we are raising awareness, enhancing CPR training and building a network of lifesavers throughout our city,” said McKayla Swain, event planning coordinator of the American Heart Association in Chattanooga. “With Valoria Armstrong at the helm, we are confident this year’s campaign will have an even greater impact in saving lives,” said Kortney Hobbs, director of the 2026 Tennessee Valley Heart Walk.

Community participants are encouraged to form teams, wear tribute gear, and share stories and photos of the celebration using #TNValleyHeartWalk and tag @AHATennessee on Facebook and Instagram.

Volunteers interested in bringing the event to life can sign up at form.jotform.com/252026026214140.

For more information about the Tennessee Valley Heart Walk, visit www.chattanoogaheartwalk.org.