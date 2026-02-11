The United Way of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates National 211 Day

Crisis happens every day in our community. And it doesn’t always look the way you’d expect.

For neighbors living paycheck to paycheck, a flat tire, a sick child, or an unexpected bill isn’t just an inconvenience—it can be the tipping point.

A missed work shift can easily spiral into an eviction notice, an empty pantry, or the heat being shut off during the coldest weeks of the year.

These everyday emergencies reveal a deeper reality: too many of our neighbors are toeing the line of crisis. In fact, 44% of Tennessee households can’t make ends meet, with another 14% living in poverty. That’s why the 211 Helpline exists, and why United Way of Greater Chattanooga works daily to connect neighbors to resources that help our community thrive.

On February 11 (2/11), United Way of Greater Chattanooga joins communities nationwide in celebrating 211 Day, recognizing the vital helpline that connects residents to resources when they need them most.

United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s 211 Helpline serves a 15-county region across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, providing free, confidential support. Neighbors can call, text, or email 211, or use the 211 Online Resource Directory, which is available 24/7 with up‑to‑date local services.

In the past year, United Way of Greater Chattanooga responded to more than 57,000 211 requests. Additionally, $827,077 in direct emergency assistance was distributed locally, supporting 3,887 individuals when they had nowhere else to turn. That support helped thousands of neighbors stay housed, find shelter, keep their lights on, and put food on the table.

The 211 Helpline is the most comprehensive source of information about local resources in Greater Chattanooga. The most-requested needs continue to be food access, housing support, and utility assistance, reflecting ongoing cost pressures facing households across the region. 211 also connects neighbors to health care, transportation, legal assistance, and other critical services that help families and individuals regain stability.

Working in collaboration with more than 980 local organizations, 211 builds a community-wide safety net for neighbors facing their hardest moments. Through a closed-loop referral system, individuals are connected to verified resources, ensuring real support meets real need. When someone contacts the Helpline, a trained team of 211 Navigators (including bilingual staff) provides compassionate, nonjudgmental support, addressing immediate concerns while working toward long‑term stability.

The true impact of this holistic, responsive care is best reflected in the voices of those served directly. One neighbor who recently received emergency assistance through the 211 Helpline shared: “United Way stepped in during one of the hardest times for our family, and their support truly changed everything. We were facing eviction after falling behind on our rent, and the stress of possibly losing our home was overwhelming. Thanks to United Way’s assistance, they were able to help cover our past due rent, giving us the chance to get back on our feet without the fear of being homeless. Their generosity and compassion not only provided us with financial relief, but also with hope, stability, and peace of mind knowing our family has a safe place to stay.”

This resource supports both the everyday emergencies neighbors face and larger community‑wide crises. When inclement weather strikes or disruptions to SNAP benefits leave families without food, United Way of Greater Chattanooga and the 211 Helpline are on the front lines, coordinating response and providing direct assistance to keep families connected to essential resources.

“This helpline stabilizes our community when it matters most,” said Mike Mudd, Senior Director of 211 at United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “By connecting neighbors to essential resources and addressing root causes, 211 helps prevent future crises before they escalate. National 211 Day is an opportunity to recognize the incredible team behind this work and raise awareness of a service our community depends on.”

211 is for everyone. To get help, neighbors in need can:

Call 2-1-1 (or 423-265-8000)

2-1-1 (or 423-265-8000) Text your zip code to 898-211

your zip code to 898-211 Email 211staff@uwchatt.org

211staff@uwchatt.org Visit our Online Resource Directory for 24/7 access to resources

Community members can help sustain this year-round, community-stabilizing care by donating to United Way of Greater Chattanooga. Everyone is also encouraged to share the 211 Helpline as a trusted resource with neighbors in need.