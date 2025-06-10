Tickets Are On Sale Now For Wine Over Water’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Chattanooga’s favorite wine festival, Wine Over Water, returns on Saturday, October 25 from 6–9 p.m., celebrating three decades of raising funding for Preserve Chattanooga.

Wine enthusiasts will experience an evening of curated tastings, small bites created by top chefs, and entertainment along the Tennessee River.

Best Cellars, which opens a weekend designed for wine connoisseurs, returns to the Hunter Museum of American Art on Friday, October 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Wine Over Water and Best Cellars directly benefit Preserve Chattanooga, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1975 (then known as Landmarks Chattanooga, later Cornerstones), the nonprofit has protected our city’s architectural heritage through historic preservation, education, and advocacy for a half century.

This year, Wine Over Water transforms Renaissance Park into a magical wonderland with enchanting atmospheric lighting and views of the historic Walnut and Market Street Bridges.

“For three decades, Wine Over Water has been a highlight of autumn in Chattanooga—where friends gather by the river, sample specially selected wines, and create memories,” said Maury Nicely, Preserve Chattanooga board member and Honorary Co-Chair. Co-Chair Jennifer Nicely, added “We have enjoyed attending the event since 1997, and we are honored to be working with the staff and planning team to bring Chattanooga two unforgettable events. We are involved because we care deeply about history and historic preservation in our city.”

Chattanooga’s upscale and sophisticated wine event curates premium tastings alongside delectable food pairings created by Chef Kevin Ramquist and live music - an elegant launch for a weekend designed for wine enthusiasts.

Early bird tickets are on sale at preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater and preservechattanooga.com/bestcellars. Quantities are limited—secure your spot today before the events are sold out/ The historic Read House is the official hotel for both events and is offering special rates.

Honorary Chairs Jennifer and Maury Nicely are recognized for their community leadership, love for Chattanooga history, and support for good causes. They have lent their expertise to making this year’s events the best ever. Delton Chen, a Preserve Chattanooga board member, chairs the events planning committee with 18 dedicated volunteers - who work at Chattanooga Tourism Co., River City Company, St. John’s, and other great entities - bringing expertise in food, wine, music, logistics, marketing, and volunteer coordination.

“Chattanooga has a rich architectural heritage,” said Todd Morgan, Executive Director of Preserve Chattanooga. “The challenge for a growing city is how to protect this heritage while growing in a way that complements well-established design traditions. Chattanooga is fortunate to have a dedicated historic preservation nonprofit active in our community.”

Learn more about Preserve Chattanooga’s work and mission and sign up for the newsletter preservechattanooga.com.