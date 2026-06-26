Tons To See And Do In Southside's Main Street Corridor

The historic Southside neighborhood is a thriving hub of eateries, shops, boutiques and art galleries. It runs down Central Ave., from 11th Street to 20th Street and west to US-27.

It includes the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo complex and has so many places and things to do that I need to break it down by sections. Let’s explore the shops and eateries along the Main Street Corridor between Market Street and Central Ave.

Recently I wrote about the Clearstory building and the cool shops and restaurants there. You need to check out Understory Tea House and Pennington’s Book, Coffee and Art. The Mocha Latte I had at Pennington’s was 10/10.

I’m sad to report that Adelle’s Creperie has announced they plan to close for good on Sunday June 28, as they celebrate their 10th anniversary and their last day in business. According to a Facebook post the founder, Adelle Pritchard asked her parents to help her open the place when she was 12 years old. Now 22, she is ready to move on to the next chapter in her life. She did say a new restaurant will take the space but didn’t say who or what type.

This section of Southside offers a variety of different restaurants along Main Street to delight even the most pickiest of eaters. You can enjoy a bowl of ramen soup at Kai Bistro, or Alex’s Thai Food & Noodles. Get a slice of pizza at Southside Pizza. My favorite is their Bianca pizza. Explore Latin Foods at State of Confusion or Conga Latin Food. Conga has a variety of plates that I’ve tried. Mom and I enjoy their Arroz con Pollo or their pork chops with white rice and black beans quite frequently.

Explore the Asian and Mexican fusion at Bollywood Tacos. They are delicious. Explore European cuisine at Camila Bistro. Grab a brunch style meal at Bluegrass Grill. Enjoy coffee at Velo Coffee Roasters.

Check out the food and bakery items at Niedlov’s Cafe. Make sure you try their Bagel and Lox. Check out the newest bakery called Oui Oui Boulangerie. Enjoy a hearty burger at Main Street Meats. They source their meats from local farms, and they have a butcher shop inside too. They are also a Michelin Guide recommended restaurant. I recently had one of their burgers and instead of the Tallow fries I tried their version of potato salad. It’s like a baked potato served hot and smashed with herbs and spices. It was unique and delicious.

Try the Cuban sandwich at Outpost Bar and Restaurant. I did and it’s close to the real deal you’ll find in Miami. Buy artisanal cheese at Bleu Fox Cheese Shop. I’m partial to Manchego, which they stock as well as a variety of cheese from around the world. Stop in at Taqueria Jalisco Ania just off Main Street on Rossville Ave. and treat yourself to authentic high-end Mexican food and a Margarita. Their guacamole and beef tongue tacos are fabulous. Grab a smoothie at Local Juicery & Kitchen.

A few unique places to check out are Poor Taste, a vintage clothing store and Cigar Man. Inside Poor Taste you’ll find a variety of vintage clothing priced anywhere from $30 to $300. Vintage concert T-shirts, Ralph Lauren clothing, sports clothing, bottoms, jackets and more. Cigar Man carries a variety of cigars and the owner likes to educate his customers on the various types he carries. He welcomes customers to come inside and experience his cigar lounge. Right now, he has a special stock of cigars for the World Cup.

For art enthusiasts I recommend you visit Hart Gallery. If you stop in at the Clearstory Building visit Brent Sanders Studio & Gallery. Brent not only displays his art there it’s his painting studio. Just ring the bell and he’ll let you in. There is also the Proshkin Fine Art Gallery at 825 E Main Street.