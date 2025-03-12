Trivia Night To Benefit RiseUp Cooperative Is No "Trivial" Matter

Test your knowledge while helping to raise some funds at the annual RiseUp Cooperative’s Trivia Night being held from 6-9:30 p.m. March 29, at the Mac Avenue Event Space.

The annual event will raise funds supporting the organization’s work, equipping teens and young adults with skills that prepare them for their future endeavors.

Director and Vice Chair Danielle Cooper said she is excited for Trivia Night where teams test their wits in a Jeopardy like game answering questions from a variety of fun and fanciful categories.

“My team didn’t win last year, but it was so much fun,” she said with enthusiasm. “This is our annual big fundraiser, and we are trying to bring in at least $20,000 and more if possible.”

Cooper said RiseUp was founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife couple Sandy and Joe Pricer.

“They have six children, three that they adopted,” Cooper said. She said the couple realized there was a need to fill some voids in younger adults, especially those that may have fallen through the cracks of the foster care system.

The couple formed RiseUp Cooperative to offer young adults some guidance.

Cooper said RiseUp Cooperative offers free workshops to teach younger adults ages 13-23 about critical life skills and empowering adults to guide them. Their mission is to help young adults become responsible, independent, strong and upstanding individuals with a productive mindset. Their work is creating a more inclusive and resilient community.

They offer workshops that teach financial literacy, how to maintain good mental health, how to prepare for careers, and health and safety skills.

The financial literacy workshop teaches young adults about creating budgets, savings, investing, taxes and credit cards. Their job readiness workshops provide information on building resumes, dressing for success, entrepreneurship, interviewing skills and more.

Health and safety workshops inform the young adults about CPR, how to stop bleeding, hygiene and puberty, eating healthy, substance abuse, and the risks of tobacco and vaping.

Mental health workshops provide information on understanding personal emotions, healthy relationships, respecting yourself and others, empathy and compassion, coping skills and other important topics.

Cooper said they also have some workshops for adults to help them learn skills and information they can utilize to help empower the younger generation. Some of the adult workshops discuss online safety, how to properly communicate, understanding adverse childhood experiences, understanding compassion fatigue as it relates to caregivers, strategies to prioritizing tasks and more.

Cooper said each workshop is different as every presenter brings their own unique style and experience.

“The workshops are all done by volunteers, all who have their own incredible stories to tell,” she said. The workshops are meant to guide these young adults in becoming a productive member of society and avoid slipping into a life of homelessness, drugs and crimes.

“These young adults are our future leaders,” Cooper said. “It takes all of us together to help guide them. It’s like my grandmother always said, it really does take a village.”

Trivia Night is expected to draw in a nice crowd. She said this is their fifth Trivia Night and each year the event has a different theme. This year it’s boots and buckles.

If you have a group, you can purchase a table for your team. Individuals can purchase entry tickets and be placed into a team at the event. Cooper said the event is for adults 21 and up. Dinner will be provided and there will be drinks and a lot of laughter. Trivia Night includes seven rounds of trivia and a chance to win a grand prize of $600 and, of course, bragging rights.

“And I will be asking for donations,” she said. “We need the support and I’m not afraid to ask.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

