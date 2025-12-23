Union Gospel Mission To Serve Nearly 500 Meals This Christmas Eve

The Union Gospel Mission is preparing to serve nearly 500 Christmas Eve meals to Chattanooga’s homeless neighbors on Wednesday, December 24, offering warmth, nourishment, and hope during the holiday season.

Christmas dinners will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, located at 200 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. Volunteers are still needed to help serve meals and distribute cold-weather clothing to guests.

“With winter now arriving in the Tennessee Valley, the need for cold-weather essentials has increased significantly,” said Rev. Jon Rector, Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission.

“Blankets, gloves, hats, and hand warmers are especially critical right now. Community members are welcome to drop off these items during our Christmas Eve meal service at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.”

The Union Gospel Mission is also seeking monetary donations and supply contributions to continue serving the unhoused community throughout the winter months. Needed items include:

Coats and blankets

Gallon-sized care bags filled with toiletries, gloves, hand warmers, socks, and snacks

Monetary donations can be made online at www.theuniongospelmission.org or mailed to P.O. Box 983, Chattanooga, TN 37401.

In-kind donations may be delivered to The Union Gospel Mission, 124 Signal Hills Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405. Gift cards to Walmart and Food City are also gratefully accepted.

For more information on how you can help this Christmas season, visit www.theuniongospelmission.org or call 423-752-4998.