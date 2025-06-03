Unity Group Of Chattanooga Announces Juneteenth Commemoration Events

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is proud to announce the 2025 Juneteenth Commemoration Calendar of Events, honoring 160 years since emancipation.

The goal of the commemoration is to honor the legacy of those who fought for freedom and continue the work of justice today.

Saturday, June 7

"Honoring The United States Colored Troops: Fathers of Freedom"

Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave.

11:30 a.m.

Wreath-Laying and Juneteenth Flag Observance at USCT Monument atop the Great Circle of Honor

Presenter: Unity Group of Chattanooga

Sunday June 8

"Juneteenth Freedom Sunday at Historic Bethlehem-Wiley UMC"

Historic Bethlehem-Wiley UMC, 500 Lookout Street

11:30 a.m.

Presenter: Unity Group of Chattanooga

Monday, June 9

“Juneteenth History, Not The Last Day of Slavery, Correcting and Protecting the History & Practical Reparative Justice”

Via Zoom

7:00 p.m.

Presenter: Michael Imhotep, founder of The African History Network

Saturday June 14

‘Engaged and Empowered-From the Ballot to the Block: Raising the Level of Voter Awareness”

The Bethlehem Center, 200 W. 38th St

1:00 p.m.

In conjunction with the annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee hosted by The Bethlehem Center

Wednesday June 18

"Freedom Feeds Us! Planting Seeds of Self-Determination”

The Community Haven, 815 N. Hickory St.

6:00 p.m.

Facilitator: Community Co-op & the Unity Group of Chattanooga

Thursday June 19

Juneteenth National Freedom Day Event

“How to Sue the Klan Documentary Screening”

New Zion Baptist Church, 809 M.L. King Blvd.

Noon

Facilitator: Fannie Mae Crumsey Foundation

Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade and Remix