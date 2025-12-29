Unity Group To Host 56th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration, Parade

The Unity Group of Chattanooga will be hosting the 56th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration with events embracing the theme: “One America: Love With Power, Justice Without Fear”.
The event runs from Saturday, January 10th through Monday, January 19th.
The Unity Group was first organized in the fall of 1969. In 1970 the Unity Group initiated the march, in Chattanooga, to make Dr. Martin L. King Birthday a national holiday. The march soon became what is now known as the Dr. Martin L. King Celebration Event.
This event now consists of workshops, prayer breakfast, mid-week cross culture worship services, a march, etc. Also, the Unity Group was the driving force behind the renaming of 9th Street to M. L. King Blvd.
Saturday, January 10th
- “Youth on the Move”
- Facilitator: Chattanooga-Hamilton County NAACP
Monday, January 12th, 7PM
- “Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes: Lessons on Race Through 57 Years.:
- Featured: Renowned Educator Jane Elliott
Tuesday, January 13th, 6PM
- “United In Solidarity-All Workers Have Dignity”
- IBEW Hall
- 3922 Volunteer Dr. Chattanooga, TN. 37416
- Facilitator: Chattanooga Area Labor Council
Wednesday, January 14th, 7PM
- “Authoritarian Attacks on Public Schools and How We Resist”
- Facilitator: The Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
Thursday, January 15th, 7 PM
- “Making Our Communities a Safe and Decent Place to Live."
- The Community Haven
- 815 N Hickory St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Facilitator: Bro. Kevin Muhammad
Friday, January 16th, 7 PM
- “Defining Our Narratives: Black Power Media in a Digital Age.."
- Easdale Village Community:UMC
- 1403 Tunnel Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Facilitator: Rev. Dr, Charlotte S. N.N, Williams featuring Bro. Kalonji Jama Changa, founder Black Power Media
Saturday, January 17th, 9 AM
- “Annual Prayer Breakfast.”
- Tucker Baptist Church
- 1115 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN. 37411
- Featured Speaker: Tennessee State Representative Sam McKenzie (D. Knoxville- District 15)
Saturday, January 17th, 2PM
- “Where's the People's Money? Affordable Housing & the "One Chattanooga Plan Panel Discussion”
- (Power of Touch Church)
- 3111 Calhoun Avenue, Chattanooga
- Facilitator: Scenic View CDC and Easdale CDC
Sunday, January 19th, 4PM
- “MLK Tribute Through Gospel.”
- Olivet Nation
- 4872 Jersey Pike Ste A, Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Facilitator: Sister Willie McClendon
Monday, January 19th, 10AM
- “MLK Youth Leadership Symposium”
- Construction Career Center
- 2225 Roanoke Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37406.
- Facilitator: Urban League of Greater Chattanooga
Monday, January 19th, 1PM
- 56th Annual Memorial March and Parade
- *Lineup begins at 12:30PM
- The route begins at 1:00 PM Georgia Ave. along Miller Park and will end Peeples Street
Monday, January 19th, 2PM
- New Zion Baptist Church
- 809 E M L King Blvd.
- Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Featured Speaker: Dr. Catherine Meeks , Turquoise and Lavender Institute for Transformation and Healing