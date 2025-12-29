Unity Group To Host 56th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration, Parade

The Unity Group of Chattanooga will be hosting the 56th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration with events embracing the theme: “One America: Love With Power, Justice Without Fear”.

The event runs from Saturday, January 10th through Monday, January 19th.

The Unity Group was first organized in the fall of 1969. In 1970 the Unity Group initiated the march, in Chattanooga, to make Dr. Martin L. King Birthday a national holiday. The march soon became what is now known as the Dr. Martin L. King Celebration Event.

This event now consists of workshops, prayer breakfast, mid-week cross culture worship services, a march, etc. Also, the Unity Group was the driving force behind the renaming of 9th Street to M. L. King Blvd.

Saturday, January 10th

“Youth on the Move”

Facilitator: Chattanooga-Hamilton County NAACP

Monday, January 12th, 7PM

“Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes: Lessons on Race Through 57 Years.:

Featured: Renowned Educator Jane Elliott

Tuesday, January 13th, 6PM

“United In Solidarity-All Workers Have Dignity”

IBEW Hall

3922 Volunteer Dr. Chattanooga, TN. 37416

Facilitator: Chattanooga Area Labor Council

Wednesday, January 14th, 7PM

“Authoritarian Attacks on Public Schools and How We Resist”

Facilitator: The Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools

Thursday, January 15th, 7 PM

“Making Our Communities a Safe and Decent Place to Live."

The Community Haven

815 N Hickory St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Facilitator: Bro. Kevin Muhammad

Friday, January 16th, 7 PM

“Defining Our Narratives: Black Power Media in a Digital Age.."

Easdale Village Community:UMC

1403 Tunnel Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Facilitator: Rev. Dr, Charlotte S. N.N, Williams featuring Bro. Kalonji Jama Changa, founder Black Power Media

Saturday, January 17th, 9 AM

“Annual Prayer Breakfast.”

Tucker Baptist Church

1115 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN. 37411

Featured Speaker: Tennessee State Representative Sam McKenzie (D. Knoxville- District 15)

Saturday, January 17th, 2PM

“Where's the People's Money? Affordable Housing & the "One Chattanooga Plan Panel Discussion”

(Power of Touch Church)

3111 Calhoun Avenue, Chattanooga

Facilitator: Scenic View CDC and Easdale CDC

Sunday, January 19th, 4PM

“MLK Tribute Through Gospel.”

Olivet Nation

4872 Jersey Pike Ste A, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Facilitator: Sister Willie McClendon

Monday, January 19th, 10AM

“MLK Youth Leadership Symposium”

Construction Career Center

2225 Roanoke Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37406.

Facilitator: Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

Monday, January 19th, 1PM

56th Annual Memorial March and Parade

*Lineup begins at 12:30PM

The route begins at 1:00 PM Georgia Ave. along Miller Park and will end Peeples Street

Monday, January 19th, 2PM