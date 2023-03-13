Waterways Works To Educate The Public About Local Watershed Issues

For the past 15 years, WaterWays has strived to educate the public about local watershed issues and sustainable community solutions.

Watershed health is critical to every member of the community. They offer inclusive education and solutions to empower every citizen to be a steward of their environment, starting with their own backyards. They use restoration projects, community programs, and education programs to teach kids and their communities about how to protect their water.

Coming up they are hosting Save Water, Drink Wine! This fun filled event is being held at Crabtree Farms on March 25th from 5:30 to 8:30 in the evening. People can buy a ticket and join them to learn about their watersheds while tasting global wines, sipping local beers and enjoying food from local eateries. There will be a bluegrass band, silent and live auction and Bog Splash awards will be announced! Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door.

People can support WaterWays by buying a ticket and attending the event, donating an item for theie auction or making a donation if they cannot attend. Year around they love to have volunteers help them with education and restoration programs and donations, which of course are a huge help anytime!

Visit mywaterways.org to learn all about WaterWays and what they do. You can also find them on Facebook at facebook.com/MyWaterWays