Yes, You Can Also Check Out Toys From The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to launch its newest Beyond Books collection: The Toy Library.

This collection features high quality, educational toys designed to support the development of young minds ranging from ages 0-8, and toys can now be checked out through any of the Library’s five locations.

Through playing, parents and caregivers can foster a love of learning in young ones. However, toys specifically designed to support the development of cognitive, gross motor, fine motor, emotional and linguistic skills, can often be very expensive. Thanks to the generosity of the UnFoundation, families can now support learning at home without having to break the bank.

“The UnFoundation exists to fund creative and impactful projects like the Toy Lending Library because we believe in the power of grassroots initiatives to make Chattanooga a better place for everyone,” said Summer Elliott, Board Advisor for The UnFoundation. “By investing in our youngest learners, The Toy Lending Project will foster a love of learning and ensuring all families have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The Toy Library includes a variety of toys including popular Montessori toys, Magna-Tiles, STEM-supporting toys from Fisher Price and Little Tykes, as well as a number of Tonieboxes and Tonies for an enhanced, interactive storytime at home. With this collection, caregivers and families have access to a rotating inventory of engaging and educational toys that they can try out before buying or simply use to save money or space at home.

“Play is a child's most important work, and toys are the tools that help them imagine, experiment, and learn about the world around them,” said Lee Hope, Assistant Director of Youth Services and Community Engagement. “I hope all families come check out our Toy Library, take these incredible toys home and further enrich their together time, literacy and educational outcomes.”

More information about The Toy Library, including items available and checkout terms, can be found at chattlibrary.org/the-toy-library. To learn more about other library collections, as well as events, locations and hours, visit chattlibrary.org.