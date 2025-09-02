Youth Sports Return To Lincoln Park With Festival And Tribute Game

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association and the Preservation of African American and Multicultural in the Americas announce the revival of youth sports in Lincoln Park with the launch of a new community-based youth sports league and programs designed to promote neighborhood growth while creating opportunities beyond the typical youth experience.

The kick off event will take place on Saturday, September 13, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park, located at 1100 Cleveland Avenue in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Admission is free.

Founded in 1918 by the City of Chattanooga, Lincoln Park quickly became the premier social and cultural setting for African American communities across the Southeast. For decades, visitors traveled from Atlanta, Knoxville and Birmingham to enjoy its vibrant cultural scene, spirited athletic competitions and meaningful community gatherings. Lincoln Park was more than just a park — it was a hub of heritage, pride and connection.

This year's annual Lincoln Park Festival will spotlight that legacy with a symbolic tribute baseball game honoring the area’s local Old Negro Baseball League players. The game serves as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the athletes who paved the way for future generations, preserving their impact for years to come.

Festival-goers will also enjoy:

A full day of food and live entertainment

Socializing and community activities for all ages

An antique car competition celebrating history and culture

“This event is more than just sports — it’s about honoring our heritage, inspiring our youth and bringing the community together,” said Tiffany Rankins, president of the Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association.

The revival of youth sports and the annual festival mark a renewed commitment to preserving Lincoln Park’s historic legacy while building a vibrant, thriving future for the community.