21.7 Million Americans Projected To Cruise Next Year, Setting New Record

The cruise industry is riding a wave of momentum into 2026. AAA projects 21.7 million Americans will set sail on ocean cruises next year.

That marks a 4.5% increase over 2025, which is already outperforming expectations with 20.7 million cruisers. The steady rise reflects strong consumer demand, expanded itineraries, and increased capacity across major cruise lines.

“Cruising is surging, with travelers booking more voyages and exploring new destinations in record numbers,” said AAA's Debbie Haas. “From quick Caribbean escapes to bucket-list Alaskan adventures, the excitement is undeniable. With more ships, expanded itineraries, and rising demand, cruising continues to be the go-to vacation for unforgettable experiences at sea.”

Who is cruising?

Ocean cruising appeals to travelers of all ages, but older adults make up the majority of passengers. According to AAA, 65% of adult U.S. cruisers are 55 and older, while 27% are aged 35–54, and 7% fall between 18–34.

Cruising is also a shared experience for most. Nearly half of U.S. cruise passengers travel as couples, 20% cruise with children, 7% sail solo, and the remainder explore the seas in groups, proving that whether it’s a romantic escape or a multigenerational adventure, cruising brings people together.

What types of ships are they booking?

Ocean cruises come in different sizes, but as demand grows, so do the ships! Mega vessels are rising in popularity, especially in the Caribbean, where most of them sail. Mega-vessels are currently deployed in three of the four top cruise regions: the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe. They are not operating in Alaska.

In contrast, smaller vessels hold a greater share in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, driven by the presence of expedition cruises in the former and a strong luxury segment in the latter.

When will Travelers Sail?

Cruise season varies depending on the region. In the Caribbean, the busiest months are from November through March, following the end of hurricane season and during the colder winter months when many travelers seek warmer destinations. Although summer is not considered peak season in the Caribbean, prices often rise due to increased demand from families on school break.

In contrast, Alaska’s cruise season is shorter, running from April through October. This limited window contributes to strong demand during the summer months. Many travelers take advantage of this seasonal pattern by cruising Alaska in the summer and heading to the Caribbean during the winter.

Where are they visiting?

The Caribbean is by far the most popular cruise destination for Americans, capturing 72% of U.S. cruise passengers. That’s why Miami, Port Canaveral, and Fort Lauderdale, all in Florida, are the busiest cruise ports in the world.

The Caribbean’s popularity is also bolstered by the increase in shorter-length cruises, which passengers like because they’re convenient and cruise lines like because they can schedule more itineraries and sell more cabins.

7% of U.S. passengers are expected to take Alaska cruises next year, and 5% are projected to cruise in the Mediterranean.

Why Travelers Love Cruising

AAA travel agents hear from members every day who are eager to book their first or next cruise. According to AAA data, 90 percent of U.S. cruise passengers rate their experience as good or very good, and 91 percent have cruised more than once.

Cruising appeals to couples, families, and adventure seekers alike. From onboard entertainment and dining to curated excursions and exclusive access to private islands, cruise vacations deliver convenience, variety, and value.

Many travelers also find cruising more economical than booking flights and hotels separately, especially when visiting multiple destinations. For those seeking more adventure, cruise lines now offer expedition-style itineraries to remote regions such as the Arctic and Antarctica.