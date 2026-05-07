Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic Set To Soar Over Decatur May 23-24

The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic, one of the Southeast’s most beloved Memorial Day weekend traditions, is set to return to Decatur’s Point Mallard Park for an unforgettable celebration of hot air balloons, live entertainment, arts and crafts and family-friendly activities.

Taking place May 23-24, 2026, this free-admission event promises a weekend filled with exciting experiences for visitors of all ages.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic begins bright and early Saturday, May 23, at 6:30 a.m., with the hare and hound balloon race: one balloon flies off and the others try to follow to see which pilot can get closest to a target put down by the hare balloon.

Additional activities on Saturday include a hands-on historical tool area, antique tractor show, an antique and classic auto expo (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.); and a tractor parade (10 a.m.). A pedal tractor park for kids 6 years old and under, along with tractor games, opens at 11 a.m.

Beginning at 5:30, some balloons will lift off for an evening flight while others will remain for free tethered rides. Live music fills the air from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and the Balloon Glow at 8:15 p.m. is a must see as towering balloons of all colors light up Point Mallard Park.

Another round of friendly competition between the hot-air balloon pilots is scheduled on Sunday, May 24 with the Lynn Layton Key Grab Balloon Race. Balloons should start flying into the Jubilee field starting about 7 a.m. in order to grab a ring from the top of a tall pole. A secondary goal is to drop a bean-bag marker at the center of an 'X' that is also placed at the pole.

Another fun flight is set to launch at 5:30 p.m. while others remain for free tethered rides. Live music fills the air from 6 to 10 p.m. and the two-day event concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The popular Decatur Art Guild arts and crafts show will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the soccer fields. Stay tuned to the festival’s website for the latest updates.

Admission to and parking at the Alabama Jubilee are free. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. For safety reasons, smoking is not permitted on the launch field and pets are strongly discouraged due to the loud noise caused by the balloons and the large number of people present.

All balloon activities are weather permitting. Balloons do not fly, tether or glow in the rain or if wind on the ground is stronger than about 8 mph or if there are thunderstorms nearby. During festival hours, Point Mallard Park is a “No-Drone Zone” according to FAA regulations.

All activities take place inside Point Mallard Park, a 750-acre municipal park providing year-round recreation facilities in Decatur, Ala. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.alabamajubilee.net.