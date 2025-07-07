Are You Ready For A Summer Vacation? Here's Some Handy Tips And Advice

Tia Hamilton, owner of JNJZ Travelers, loves to travel on cruise ships. Whenever possible she books a trip for herself and said she’s learned a few things to make packing for a cruise a bit easier.

“You want to pack your essentials, but you want to pack light,” she said, admitting she overpacked on two different trips. “I also pack an extra carry on or backpack with an extra set of clothes and some toiletries just in case. If flying, you might have a layover or for some reason you don’t get your suitcase the same day or it is lost or misplaced. Now that I’ve been a Travel Advisor for some time, I know that having that emergency backpack is beneficial.”

For cruises, Tia recommends packing a power strip because cabins have only one outlet. As far as clothing, she said if your cruise is four days, pack six days of clothing to include outfits suitable for the fancier dinners and shows and don’t forget your swimsuits and sunscreen.

The ship does provide some toiletries like body wash, shampoo and conditioner, but if you have sensitive skin or allergies, it is best to bring your own.

Tia said there is one thing every traveler should get when booking a trip. “You must get travel insurance,” she said. “Because you never know what can happen.”

Travel insurance generally covers financial losses and expenses related to unexpected events that disrupt your trip to include cancellations, baggage loss or delays, trip delays, trip interruptions due to illness or other natural disasters or situations. It can also cover unexpected medical expenses.

“You might not get all of your money back, but you’ll get back something rather than nothing,” Tia said.

When you book your trip with Tia, let her know if you’re booking the cruise for a birthday or special event. She said some cruise companies, like Carnival, will assist in setting up decorations in the cabin.

Tia said there are certain things you should never bring on a cruise ship. “Please don't bring alcohol and don’t bring anything you’re not supposed to,” she said. Tia said Carnival recently sent out letters to their patrons indicating someone has been banned from future travels because they were caught bringing their own alcohol. She said it takes just one bad apple to spoil things for other travelers who now might be subjected to baggage searches.

“If you plan to drink just save up for the drink package,” she said. “You can pay for that the day you leave because you can have the app on your phone.”

She also advises clients to refrain from traveling to locations with existing conflicts like Israel and the Middle East. “There is no travel ban but I wouldn’t be booking any trips there right now,” she said.

If you need a more budget friendly itinerary, Tia recommends traveling within your own state. “I recently went to Nashville and visited the National African American Music Museum,” she said. “I didn’t know about that place. I went to a National Park and the Botanical Garden. There are so many nice places to see in Nashville.”

She said there are also many great places to eat. “I ate at Noir, and it was top tier,” she said.” My favorite go-to meal, wherever I go eat, is either shrimp and grits or fishing and grits. They had shrimp and grits on their menu, and it was great. I asked about their chicken and waffles and the server said they had red velvet waffles and Cinnabon waffles and I was impressed with the flavors they offered.”