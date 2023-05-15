Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights This Week Due To TSA Relocation

As part of the $28 million expansion and improvements of the Chattanooga Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be temporarily relocating its security checkpoint and reducing to one screening lane beginning on Tuesday, May 16 through Friday, May 19.

During this time, passengers are advised to arrive at least 2.5 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth bag check process and to lower the possibility of missing a flight.

The Chattanooga Airport encourages passengers to check their flight information prior to arriving at the airport and can do so online at www.ChattAirport.com/flight-status.

The Chattanooga Airport is Chattanoogas’s public airport, offering direct flights to cities throughout the United States via Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines. It also offers award-winning services for general aviation needs at Wilson Air Center — a 9,000 square-foot corporate flight center adjacent to 60,000 square feet of hangar space.

For more information, visit www.ChattAirport.com or follow Chattanooga Airport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

