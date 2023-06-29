Chattanooga Airport Enacts New Time Frame For Checking Bags At All Airlines

As enplanement numbers continue to rise at Chattanooga Airport, airlines are enacting a deadline window for checked luggage beginning 45 minutes prior to a flight’s scheduled departure.

“The airlines have always recommended arriving at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to leave, and have had a cut-off on when passengers can check in for flights in place for some time,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “Our airport is busier than ever, and strictly adhering to a deadline policy for checked bags will support airlines in running efficiently and departing on schedule.”

Airlines implement this regulation at airports to combat delayed departures and ensure passengers do not miss connecting flights. Along with this checked bag policy, the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint system can no longer accommodate large suitcases, meaning all passengers with baggage to check must arrive early to check large bags at their airline ticket counter.

Passengers are encouraged to check their airline’s individual guidelines for current information on all travel policies.

For more information about flight options and availability, visit www.chattairport.com.