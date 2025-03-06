Chattanooga Airport Expands Offerings With New Nonstop Routes

The Chattanooga Airport has announced a significant expansion of its direct flight offerings with the addition of three new nonstop routes from Spirit Airlines.

Beginning June 4, 2025, Spirit Airlines will introduce direct service between Chattanooga and Newark Liberty International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, providing travelers with convenient access to these key destinations, along with hundreds of connecting flights.

"These new flights provide a tremendous enhancement to our current direct flight options, adding value and expanding access to major cities. In addition, the new flights will allow visitors from these areas to discover what makes the Scenic City so special," said April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport.

This service expansion will utilize Spirit’s modern Airbus A320 aircraft, which has a capacity of 176 seats, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

"Spirit Airlines' investment in new nonstop service is fantastic news for our city. More flights mean more affordable, convenient ways for our community to explore and for visitors to experience all that Chattanooga has to offer,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “This growth in flight options wouldn't be possible without the continued support of our passengers who choose to fly local and make Chattanooga Airport their first choice."

Guests traveling between Chattanooga (CHA) and Newark (EWR), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) can take advantage of an introductory fare starting at $50* one-way for travel from June 4 through Aug. 12, 2025. Tickets must be purchased 14 days in advance to be eligible.

"The new routes strengthen our connectivity, support economic growth and enhance convenience for our passengers. This exciting milestone opens up a whole new horizon of opportunities for travelers, allowing them to visit and experience even more destinations with ease," said Jim Hall, Chairman of the Chattanooga Airport Board.

For more information about Chattanooga Airport and its services, visit www.FLYCHA.com.