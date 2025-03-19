Chattanooga Airport Reminds Travelers To Get REAL ID By Wednesday, May 7th

The Chattanooga Airport is reminding travelers that the federal deadline to obtain a REAL ID is quickly approaching.

Beginning May 7, 2025, all U.S. travelers aged 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an alternative form of federally approved identification to board domestic flights.

The REAL ID Act, enacted by Congress, establishes enhanced security standards for state-issued identification. Travelers who do not have a REAL ID or another approved form of identification, such as a valid U.S. passport or military ID, will not be permitted to pass through TSA security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

“With the deadline less than two months away, we encourage all travelers to check their identification now and take the necessary steps to get their REAL ID if they haven’t already,” said April Cameron, President and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “We want to ensure a smooth transition for our passengers and avoid any travel disruptions.”

To obtain a REAL ID, Tennessee residents must visit a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services Center in person and provide:

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence (such as a birth certificate or passport)

Proof of Social Security number

Two proofs of Tennessee residency (such as a utility bill or bank statement)

REAL ID-compliant licenses will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, distinguishing them from standard driver’s licenses.

The Chattanooga Airport advises travelers to act soon, as demand for REAL ID appointments is expected to increase as the deadline approaches. More information about the REAL ID requirements, application process and booking an appointment can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

For additional updates and travel tips, follow @ChattAirport on social media or visit www.flyCHA.com.