Chattanooga Airport To Resume Nonstop Flights To New York City

Beginning October 7, Delta Air Lines will once again offer nonstop flights from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Bringing back a nonstop flight to New York has been a priority of the city after Chattanooga’s previous direct flight to New York was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to increasing options for tourism, the flight is a key economic tool, allowing Chattanooga businesses to recruit investment and forge partnerships with the businesses and lenders in the New York area.

"Resuming air service to LaGuardia has been a high priority for my administration since coming into office, because of its key impact on economic development and the access to all the culture and tourism New York City has to offer,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Delta, and thank April Cameron and her team at CMAA, as well as her board, for all the progress we are making at Lovell Field."

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority operates independently of city government but is governed by a board appointed by the mayor of Chattanooga and confirmed by the city council.

In December 2023, Mayor Kelly traveled to Atlanta with April Cameron and officials from the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce to meet with Delta Air Lines officials and discuss possible new flights at CHA, including the CHA-LGA direct flight.

"Providing local institutions and entrepreneurs with same day return direct flights to New York will certainly be a game-changer for companies and institutions with limited travel budgets,” said City of Chattanooga Economic and Workforce Development Senior Advisor Charita Allen. “For entrepreneurs and creatives, the likely increase in investments, knowledge transfer, and collaborations will be fun to watch.”

The non stop air service will begin on Monday, October 7. The nonstop flight will depart in the morning and return late in the evening.