Chattanoogans Can Shape The Future Of Tourism Through New Survey

Following the recent announcement of the community-wide Tourism Sentiment Surveys, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. is now launching the Resident Sentiment Survey.

This survey is a vital opportunity for Chattanooga residents to voice their opinions on the impact of tourism in their community.

Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co., highlighted the significance of resident participation: “The feedback we receive from this survey will be crucial in shaping tourism strategies that truly reflect the values and needs of Chattanooga’s residents. This is your opportunity to tell us how tourism affects you and what changes you want to see in our community.”

Why Your Voice Matters

Tourism plays a significant role in the daily lives of Chattanooga’s residents, and it is important that the community’s voice guides its future. The Resident Sentiment Survey asks key questions, such as:

What aspects of tourism are most important to you?

How does tourism impact your quality of life?

What would you like tourism to look like in the future?

Your input will directly influence the strategies that shape tourism in Chattanooga, ensuring that it enhances the quality of life for all who live here.

Be a Part of Chattanooga’s Future Growth

The Tourism Co. encourages all residents to participate in this survey to share their thoughts on the future of tourism in Chattanooga. Your feedback will help create tourism strategies that benefit the entire community. As a thank you for participating, one lucky respondent will win a package including a $100 Chattanooga dining gift card, Chattanooga merchandise, and tickets for four to 10+ popular attractions.

Business Survey Still Open

In addition to the Resident Sentiment Survey, the Business Tourism Sentiment Survey remains open for local business owners and managers. There’s still time to share your thoughts HERE. Your input is crucial in shaping tourism strategies that support our business community.

Survey Results and Future Plans

The results from both surveys will be available in early 2025, providing valuable insights to guide ongoing tourism planning and development. The Tourism Co. is committed to regularly collecting feedback from the community to ensure that tourism continues to reflect the needs and values of Chattanooga’s residents. By repeating these sentiment surveys every few years, the organization can consistently evaluate tourism's impact and make necessary adjustments to enhance planning and development efforts.

Residents can take the Resident Tourism Sentiment Survey HERE.

For additional details on both surveys, visit the Survey Information Page.