Communities Reopen For Guests: Day Tripping After Hurricane Helene

Fall is typically a busy time of the year for sightseers hoping to see the foliage change colors along the mountainous landscapes of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Some sections of western North Carolina have re-opened and are ready for business. Many local hotels, restaurants and retail stores are hoping to attract visitors to bring in much needed tourism dollars as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene.

Yet misinformation and disinformation has created a lot of confusion regarding which roads and towns are closed and which are ready to receive visitors.

Many communities have used social media to reach out to potential visitors. We found a few spots worthy of a day or weekend trip where you could experience the great outdoors, family fun amusements, retail therapy and dining.

The well-known tourist stops in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg reopened days after the storm plowed across the region.

This area provides a plethora of outdoor activities, hiking trails, amusement attractions, breathtaking views, dining experiences, and retail shops.

Favorite tourist stops include Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum, NASCAR Speed Park, Parrot Mountain, Sevier Trampoline and Ninja Warrior Park, several ziplines parks and far too many more attractions and things to see and do to mention in just one story.

All the information you’ll need to plan your itinerary can be found here: visitsevierville.com

Other locations are hoping to entice guests to support their small communities and local shops.

The picturesque town of Maggie Valley is ready for sightseers, although The Blue Ridge Parkway in N.C. remains closed due to the damage and cleanup efforts; therefore, the hiking trails along the Parkway are closed. But this weekend Maggie Valley will host the Fall Arts & Crafts Show.

This market is the largest of its kind in Maggie Valley, and one of the town’s most looked-forward to events. Admission and parking are free.

For more information visit: visitncsmokies.com

In Cherokee County several of its small towns are open, and the roadways are clear for traffic. There is access to portions of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park via US 44.

The city of Murphy has several breweries and wineries, art centers and outdoor activities. It is also home to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel.

Plan your trip by visiting: visitccnc.com

Bryson City is a great place for anyone who loves outdoor activities and nature. Set out for a nice hike on trails leading to waterfalls. Go tubing, fishing, or whitewater rafting. Hit the biking trails, horseback riding, ziplining or gem mining.

Visit: explorebrysoncity.com

Cherokee is a town on the reservation home of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation, in western North Carolina. Visit the Museum of the Cherokee People, and Oconaluftee Indian Village.

Their website also lists areas that are still off limits and other locations ready for guests. You can find that information here: visitcherokeenc.com

Blowing Rock is another mountain town that's now open to visitors. There's so much to do there, from indoor attractions like Mystery Hill and the Art & History Museum to outdoor gems like Blowing Rock, Glen Burney Falls and Moses Cone Memorial Park.

Check out the local farms and wineries, go snow skiing, walk through Appalachian Evergreens and Christmas Tree Farms and experience several fine dining locations. Blowing Rock has set up a support page for the surrounding communities still reeling from the losses they endured from Hurricane Helene.

Find out where you can shop, dine, and explore while helping those in need here: blowingrock.com/helene-aftermath-support/

Several communities around Asheville and eastward are still off limits to the public. The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed. Before heading out be sure to call hotels to check room availability as some are being used to house first responders, workers, and displaced families. You can check roadway conditions by visiting: drivenc.gov