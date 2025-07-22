Day Trippin': Georgia's Delightful Dahlonega Celebrates "Christmas In A Small Town"

Dahlonega is a North Georgia town in known for its wineries, its ties to America’s gold rush era and, for the past few years, for their annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 travelers visit the historic downtown area attraction over the six-week Christmas Celebration. The annual holiday event helped the city earn the designation of being the most picturesque, quaint and must-see destination by Travel & Leisure, Southern Living, HGTV and others.

This weekend, July 25-27, Christmas returns to Dahlonega as the city partnered with a Georgia company called Decade Days events to host “Christmas in a Small Town.” It’s a movie convention featuring many of the celebrities featured in the holiday movies filmed in the city.

Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Bureau Director Sam McDuffie said the collaboration started this past October. “They said they're interested and we're very excited about it,” he said. “It's going to be an amazing weekend. Dahlonega reveals its small-town charm as soon as you come over the mountain and down into the city limits. It just looks like a Hallmark town.”

At least two Hallmark movies and a Lifetime movie were filmed in Dahlonega. In 2015 the Hallmark film “Christmas in the Smokies,” was partially filmed in Dahlonega. Hallmark returned the following year to film “Christmas in the Homestead,” and later Lifetime filmed “A Taste of Christmas,” in the city.

Inspired by beloved holiday films, “Christmas in a Small Town” will feature appearances, photo ops, and autograph signings with stars from fan-favorite seasonal movies, including:

Chad Michael Murray (The Merry Gentlemen, Write Before Christmas, Road to Christmas)

(The Merry Gentlemen, Write Before Christmas, Road to Christmas) Arielle Kebbel (A Bride for Christmas, Four Christmases and a Wedding, A Holiday Hideout)

(A Bride for Christmas, Four Christmases and a Wedding, A Holiday Hideout) Ryan Paevey (A Timeless Christmas, Christmas at the Plaza, Coyote Creek Christmas)

(A Timeless Christmas, Christmas at the Plaza, Coyote Creek Christmas) Jesse Metcalfe (Christmas Next Door, Christmas Under the Stars, A Country Wedding)

(Christmas Next Door, Christmas Under the Stars, A Country Wedding) Rob Mayes (Love for Christmas, The Road Home for Christmas, The Christmas Edition)

In addition to celebrity panels and behind-the-scenes storytelling, the weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities including sleigh hayrides, an ornament-making workshop, holiday karaoke, breakfast with Santa, and festive pop-up events with participating local businesses throughout downtown.

Local businesses will also take part, offering holiday-inspired products, seasonal treats, and decorated storefronts to enhance the Christmas-in-July atmosphere.

“Paul Thomas Chocolates is bringing back their peppermint bark, which they only offer during the Christmas season,” McDuffie said. “Some of the tea shops are bringing back their hot chocolate or maybe iced hot chocolate. There are several stores and restaurants participating.”

Based on ticket sales McDuffie said they anticipate 1400 visitors for the meet and greet and plenty more for the folks who want to come out to experience Christmas in July.

“I was walking into work today I've already started noticing that businesses are starting to put up some Christmas decorations,” McDuffie said. It’s pretty awesome to see the transformation. The visitors that come out for this weekend will get a small taste of what truly happens here for our six-week Christmas celebration in December and visit us then too.”

Local businesses are likely to see a boost in sales during the weekend.

The celebrity meet and greet will be at the UNG Convocation Center. McDuffie said there will be a shuttle bus taking visitors from the Convocation Center and dropping them off in front of the Smith House Restaurant in the heart of historic downtown.

“That gives those ticket holders opportunities to enjoy the rest of the event outside of just being in the question-and-answer sessions,” McDuffie said.

Tickets are available now at christmasinasmalltown.com, with general admission and VIP packages on offer. VIP options include early entry, reserved seating, exclusive merchandise, and priority access to celebrity meet-and-greets.

Visitors can take advantage of discounted room blocks with local hotels or enjoy a stay in one of the area’s many inns or rentals.