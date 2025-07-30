Day Trippin’: Explore The History Of Cast Iron In Nearby South Pittsburg

South Pittsburg is a quaint little town with an Old-Time America Main Street appeal, and charm. For more than a century South Pittsburg has also served as the home of the Lodge Cast Iron Company.

The manufacturing plant, distribution warehouse and employee wellness building take up several blocks along Railroad Avenue, and the Lodge Cast Iron Museum sits on the corner of 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue as well.

I’ve been itching to visit the museum and this past weekend I hit the road. It was just a half-hour ride from my house plus I gained an hour since South Pittsburg is in the Central Daylight time zone.

Head west on I-24, take exit 152-A and follow Highway 72 (South Cedar Avene.) into the heart of the historic downtown district. Take a left on 3rd Street and the bright yellow museum building jumps right out at you.

You’re welcomed by two cast iron figurines and their cast iron puppy at the museum’s gift shop and entrance.

My first stop, however, was the Big, Bad Breakfast restaurant that is adjacent to the gift shop and museum. The menu has plenty of items you can choose from, but I went BIG ordering the Big Bad skillet. Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, potatoes and cheese, served in a small cast iron skillet along with a biscuit with butter. I washed that down with a Breakfast Margarita. Don’t judge, it was technically 1 p.m. EST and noon in South Pittsburg.

So much food, but I conquered those tasty eggs, cheesy covered potatoes and the other goodness and fell into a deep food coma. They have 10 other items I must try and foresee several trips to the Big, Bad Breakfast restaurant located in the Northshore neighborhood in Chattanooga.

I pulled myself off the seat, paid my bill and made my way into the gift shop and museum entrance. The museum offers guided tours for groups if scheduled in advance. Daily visitors take the self-guided tour. The displays are interactive and reveal the history of Joseph Lodge and how he created the company.

Joseph Lodge arrived in South Pittsburg in 1877 and opened the Blacklock Foundry in 1896 manufacturing cast iron products. In 1910 a fire destroyed the company, but Lodge opened a new manufacturing complex a few blocks away and called it Lodge Cast Iron.

The company survived the Great Depression and in the 1950’s and 60’s they developed an automated molding process. The company continued to upgrade and evolve, opening a second foundry in 2017. Today the fifth generation of Lodge family members continue John Lodge’s legacy – one skillet at a time.

All this history unfolded through several displays and videos. There is a section of the museum where visitors can operate the large electromagnet to collect all the ingredients used to build a cast iron skillet.

Another display shows the way cast iron cookware, ovens and fireplaces have been used throughout America’s history. And then you have the marvel of seeing the world’s largest cast-iron skillet, measuring over 18 feet from handle to handle and weighing 14,360 pounds.

Selfie time!

A section of the museum offers lessons from professional chefs on how various cast iron cookware can be used. It was here that I realized I needed a Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill in my life. It’s a cast iron, hibachi-style grill. Of course, I can also use a Dolly Parton “Jolene,” skillet too but I digress.

The great thing is that all these items are available in the gift shop. Also, your $10 admission ticket can be used to receive a discount on gift shop items if you spend $50 or more!

By far my favorite display is the video that teaches you how to clean and season your skillet. Myth busters, guess what? You can use soap!

If you plan to make a day of it, make sure to stop into South Pittsburg Antiques. It’s been around for more than two decades, and the store has incredible furnishings. Catch a show at the historic Princess Theater or grab some Italian food at Stevarino’s Italian Eatery or Chencho’s Cocina & Cantina for some Mexican food.

If you’re planning a weekend getaway, stay tuned for an upcoming story on Sasquatch Farms Scenic RV Park and Campground.

Lodge Cast Iron Museum