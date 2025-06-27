Day Trippin': Inaugural Blackberry Jam Kicks Off At North Carolina's Beech Mountain

Summer just got sweeter as North Carolina's Beech Mountain kicks off its inaugural Blackberry Jam – a vibrant summer celebration that combines the town’s lively music scene, cool mountain temperatures, abundant outdoor adventure, and the sweet tradition of blackberry picking.

Beginning on the first weekend of July and running through August, local businesses and restaurants will host live musicians and offer blackberry-themed treats. The event was planned to remind people that sections of North Carolina, affected by Hurricane Helene, are ready for visitors.

“We wanted to send out a message that the high country was open again,” said Armando Garcia, Marketing and Tourism Director for the Town of Beech Mountain. “Several of the municipalities got together to do just that. The Beech Mountain Tourism Office and our local businesses wanted to package our live music and our offerings. July and August is Blackberry picking season here on the mountain and we thought it would be cool to blend the two together.”

Many of the concerts are free.

“That's a big draw for families up here,” Garcia said. “We're trying to offer wallet -friendly alternatives for families that come and visit. We have free concerts on Fridays at the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria. They bring in a bounce house and a lot of other activities for kids. And then on Saturdays, up at the resort, at 5506, the concert is free, but you need to either hike up or take the lift up for that. Then on Sundays, there's two venues, Fred’s General Mercantile Gazebo and Concerts on the Lawn at Top of the Beech Inn. They both hold outdoor concerts for free. Then of course the resort does have a popular summer concert series that is ticketed.”

Summer Concert Highlights

Beech Mountain Resort Summer Music Series – Ticketed series featuring nationally acclaimed headliners such as Red Clay Strays, Jason Isbell, Lake Street Dive, Charley Crockett with 49 Winchester (sold out) and many more. More than 20 artists are set to perform in the famed series, which draws visitors from across the country. Tickets to the concerts are online at: https://beechmtn.com/blackberry-jam/

Additional Free Weekend Music Across Town:

Fridays – Free live music at Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria. Live music (5:30 – 8:45 p.m.), a bounce house (4-7:30 p.m.) and outdoor movies (8:45 p.m.). The event is free with food and beverage available for purchase inside.

Saturdays – Scenic lift rides at Beech Mountain Resort to enjoy live music at 5506’ Skybar. The laid-back mountaintop bar has panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, comfy Adirondack chairs, and a delicious wood-fired menu. Perched at an impressive 5,506 feet at the peak of the ski slopes, the way up is a scenic lift ride (fee) or strenuous hike. Music on the deck every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. weather permitting.

Sundays – Free sunset concerts at Fred’s General Mercantile Gazebo and Concerts on the Lawn at Top of the Beech Inn. The Free concert will take place at the Gazebo (adjacent to Fred’s General Mercantile- 501 Beech Mountain Parkway). The Top of Beech Concert series takes place on the lawn behind Top of the Beech Inn (606 Beech Mountain Parkway).

Garcia said local eateries are joining the celebration by offering mouthwatering themed specials. “They all decided to participate,” Garcia said.

Blackberry Specials – Available July and August: