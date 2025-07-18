Day Trippin': Sip And Savor The Flavors Of Alabama At The Alabama Wine Festival

Raise a glass and toast to Alabama’s rich winemaking heritage at the Alabama Wine Festival at the stunning Noccalula Falls Park on Saturday, September 20.

Set against one of North Alabama’s most iconic natural backdrops, this annual celebration invites wine lovers from near and far to experience the best in local wine, live music and Southern hospitality.

Formerly held at Wills Creek Winery in Attalla, Ala., Greater Gadsden Area Tourism and Noccalula Falls Park are partnering to bring the fifth annual event to the beautiful Noccalula Falls Park.

The Alabama Wine Festival will feature more than 10 award-winning wineries from across the state, each offering samples and bottles of their finest vintages. Guests can enjoy tastings of everything from sweet muscadines and crisp whites to bold reds—all proudly made in Alabama.

The event is held in conjunction with the annual Art on the Rocks event which takes place September 20-21, and celebrates hand-crafted arts and crafts. Food vendors will be spread throughout the walking paths offering a wide ranging selection of food, drinks and other goodies.

General admission tickets for the Alabama Wine Festival are $25/person and VIP tickets are $50/person. Tickets may be purchased from greatergadsden.com/alabama-wine-festival until September 19, 2025. General admission tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate on the day of the event. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate in wine tastings. A valid ID is required at the gate.

General admission includes wine tastings, a souvenir glass, all Noccalula Falls Park amenities (including train ride, mini golf and petting zoo), shopping with Art on the Rocks vendors (September 20th only) and wine tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP admission includes everything with regular admission plus dinner in Noccalula Falls Park ‘s Botanical Garden at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks over the waterfall to end the night at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit greatergadsden.com/alabama-wine-festival.

Located at 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, Alabama, Noccalula Falls Park features a breathtaking 90-foot waterfall, hiking trails, botanical gardens and historical attractions. It serves as a premier destination for outdoor recreation and family-friendly events in North Alabama. For more information, visit noccalulafallspark.com.