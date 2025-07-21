Day Trippin’: We Found Bigfoot In The North Georgia Mountains (Sort Of)

I’ve always been fascinated by cryptids.

Cryptids are animals whose existence is disputed or unsubstantiated by science. Cryptozoologists spend many hours, days, months and years, trying to prove these creatures exist. Some of the most recognized and often talked about cryptids include Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, the Mothman, the Jersey Devil, and the Chupacabra.

Before you start saying there is no such thing as Bigfoot, or the Skunk Ape of Florida, or the Yeti from the Himalayan Mountains, consider that several animals once considered cryptids, have been found and are now recognized as real. These include the platypus, okapi, and gorilla. Additionally, we used to think there was no such thing as a giant squid or a Komodo Dragon until the species was discovered.

When I lived in Florida the Chupacabra was real to a lot of the Hispanic community. When chickens, small livestock and pets suddenly disappeared it was always the Chupacabra that did it. It was regular news in the community of Little Havana, Miami.

If you were in the Everglades and smelled something stinking while also hearing the tops of trees rattle and the sound of weird grunts, it was the Skunk Ape coming after you. I used to hang out with some of the family members of the Miccosukee Tribe, native Americans who live in the Florida Everglades. I’ve heard them tell countless tales about the Skunk Ape.

There are far too many eyewitness accounts, photos, videos and footprints casts of Bigfoot and I believe he exists.

So, imagine how thrilled I was to learn that there is a Bigfoot Museum located in Blue Ridge, a mere 90-minute drive from home. You better believe I woke up early on a Saturday morning, grabbed my water bottle and camera and headed south.

Expedition Bigfoot: The Sasquatch Museum is located off Highway 515, technically in Cherry Log, GA.

Inside the 4,000 square-foot Museum is a vast collection of Bigfoot artifacts, audio, research papers and Bigfoot replicas that have been collected from all around the world. Admission for adults and teens is $9, children aged 5-12 is $6 and children under 12 get in for free. The Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

It is a self-guided tour so you can take as long as you want exploring all the exhibits. I watched the short film about Bigfoot in the theater area and later listened to audio of a couple of Bigfoots grunting at each other. They have a glass encasement which has what might be a real Bigfoot scalp. They have several Bigfoot footprint casts which also detailed the date, and location of where they were found. There is a Bigfoot research vehicle housed in the museum. Each display has written or audio details about the exhibits.

Better yet, they let you take photos as much as you want and even short video clips. It’s not just a museum, either, the staff collects eyewitness accounts of Bigfoot sightings from the public. They only share the information if the witness gives permission

Of course, I had to finish my visit at the gift shop. They have a variety of books about Bigfoot as well as T-shirts, mugs, hats, signs and glassware. Yes, I bought a T-shirt and beer mug.

I made the most of my visit and took my time reading and exploring everything. Afterwards I was hungry and luckily there is a well-known BBQ joint just down the road called the Pink Pig BBQ.

This quaint little diner was originally built around 1950 as a country store and grist mill. It was later purchased by the Holloway family in 1967. Pit-cooked BBQ, Bud’s Original sauce, and homemade Brunswick Stew, slow-cooked in a cast iron pot, makes this restaurant a local icon and tourist treasure. It was run by Bud Holloway, but now it’s run by his granddaughter, Samantha and her husband Jacob.

This place offers southern classics like fried green tomatoes, fried pickles fried chicken and plenty of BBQ. Brisket, burgers, ribs, pulled pork.

I ordered an Oink Onion appetizer. It was like the Aussie Onion Rings you get at Outback. After much deliberation I settled on a cheeseburger with a side of sweet potato fries and Brunswick Stew. If I had any room left, I would have tried one of their many dessert cobblers or the banana pudding, but I was stuffed. To view the menu and check for hours and location visit: https: pinkpigcherrylog.com.

Also, if you are into Bigfoot or maybe seen one you can be part of the research being done by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. You can see all the recent sightings here: www.bfro.net.

