Day Tripping: Booth Western Museum To Exhibit Hollywood Western Costumes

Looking for a fun day trip? The Booth Western Museum in Cartersville, Ga., about one hour south of Chattanooga, will open a new exhibit called Western Costumes from the Silver Screen: The Davey Collection beginning Saturday, May 10th.

The collection will feature a curated selection of 24 pieces of clothing and accessories worn by famous actors in western films. Each display will be paired with western movie posters and historical photographs providing viewers a glimpse into the golden era of western movies.

The news release stated John H. Davey, a collector of Hollywood memorabilia, has more than 3,300 Hollywood related items. His commitment to preserve Hollywood history started in 1998 and his vast collections cover several different movie genres.

The exhibit will showcase western costumes worn by film icons. Among the items to be displayed is the striped coat worn by John Wayne in the movie “Dakota,” a green dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor in “Giant,” and a suit worn by Dustin Hoffman in “Little Big Man.”

A cowboy hat worn by Burt Reynolds and a shirt and pants worn by Dom DeLuise in “Best Little Whore House in Texas,” will be at the exhibit as well as a leather jacket worn by Jake Gyllenhaal in “Brokeback Mountain.”

Personal items of actor Chuck Conner, Dale Evans and Patsy Cline round out the exhibition.

Seth Hopkins, the museum’s Executive Director said western movies have been an important part of American film from the very beginning dating back to “The Great Train Robbery,” in 1903. He said the exhibit featuring the costumes, posters and illustrations together provides visitors a behind the curtain experience into the world of movie making.

The exhibit will run May 10 through September 21, 2025. An exclusive member opening will occur on May 10, with gallery walks, reception and lecture. Member opening activities are free but must be reserved in advance.

The Booth Museum, in association with the Smithsonian Institution, is a 120,000 square foot museum located in Cartersville, Georgia, where guests are invited to See America’s Story through contemporary Western artwork, a Presidential Gallery, and an interactive children’s gallery.

Open since August 2003, Booth Museum is the only museum of its kind in the Southeast and was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 USA Today’s 10Best Peoples’ Choice Award for best art museum in the country.

Learn more at” www.BoothMuseum.org