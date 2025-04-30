Day Tripping: Celebrate The Skies At The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic

Get ready to look to the skies as the 48th Annual Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic returns to Decatur, Alabama, this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24–25.

Held at Point Mallard Park, this beloved free event is one of the oldest and most colorful ballooning festivals in the South — and it's an experience you won’t want to miss.

Since its start in 1978, the Alabama Jubilee has celebrated the city’s pioneering ballooning spirit. What began as a showcase for Decatur's balloon has grown into a nationally recognized event that kicks off Alabama’s summer tourism season and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Join us Memorial Day Weekend and experience the wonder, color, and community that makes the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic a true Southern tradition.

Approximately 60 skilled balloon pilots from over 20 states will come together to compete, take flight, and illuminate the skies over Decatur, Alabama — proudly known as the “Ballooning Capital of Alabama.”

The heart of the Jubilee is, of course, the hot air balloons. Balloon activities are scheduled for four key timeslots:

Saturday, May 24:Morning Flight: 6:00 – 8:00 AMEvening Glow & Flight: 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 25:Morning Flight: 6:00 – 8:00 AMEvening Glow & Flight: 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Morning flights feature pilot competitions that test skill and precision. In the evenings, half the balloons take flight while the others remain on the field for the fan-favorite Balloon Glow, creating a spectacular light show as burners fire against the twilight sky.

Tethered balloon rides are free and offered at the discretion of the pilots (waiver required; minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Paid rides are not available during the event.

There’s plenty to explore on the ground, too!

Arts & Crafts Show by the Decatur Art Guild

Live Entertainment & Family Activities

Delicious Eats from a variety of food vendors including funnel cakes, pizza, lemonade, ice cream, and more

Alabama Jubilee Auto Expo (Saturday, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Antique Tractor Show by the Southland Flywheelers

From custom art and handmade treasures to classic cars and antique tractors in roaring action, the Jubilee offers something for all ages and interests.

Event Tips & Guidelines

Admission and on-site parking are FREE.

Shuttle Buses will be available from the General Electric (GE) parking lot on Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm to 11:00. Shuttle Passes are $5 per day, per person, round trip. 2 year olds and under are free. Credit and Cash payments will be accepted for shuttle passes.

Lawn chairs, wagons, and small umbrellas are welcome — please stay clear of launch areas.

Tailgating tents must be kept along the tree line.

Smoking, drones, and unauthorized vehicles are prohibited on the launch field.

Dogs are welcome but discouraged — balloon burners and fireworks may startle pets.

Tethered rides require a signed liability waiver

The Alabama Jubilee is committed to being an inclusive and accessible event, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festivities. Here’s a list of handicap-accessible amenities available on-site:

Handicap parking at all lots is open to all vehicles with permits.

Considerable additional handicap parking is available, with permit, at the entrance to the baseball fields.

In the event that handicap parking reaches capacity, drop-offs are allowed in the baseball field lot adjacent to the launch field.

An accessible viewing area is provided at the driving range covered tee area.

Learn more at www.alabamajubilee.net