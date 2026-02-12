Day Tripping: Escape To The Great Smokies Via Scenic Gatlinburg

There are few places in the Southeast as alluring, enduring, and nostalgic as Gatlinburg. For me, the city is a timeless gem that holds countless memories since my early childhood days.
Located in Sevier County and nestled amongst the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg is a bustling, romantic mountain resort town and a relic that blends the wonders of nature with a downtown strip that offers everything from moonshine to donuts to the best steak this side of the Mississippi.
With it only being two hours and forty-five minutes from Downtown Chattanooga, Gatlinburg is the perfect place to escape for a day trip.
It’s also a very family-friendly town and has plenty of entertainment for kids and adults alike, including attractions like Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, the Gatlinburg Skybridge, and Ober Mountain, to name a few. For extra fun, strap in and try the Moonshine Mountain Coaster, which is a roller coaster drifting through forest terrain, featuring individual cars with brakes and options to ride at night.
I have been going to Gatlinburg on and off since I was a child with my entire extended family, and the town forever holds a special place in my heart. Two weeks ago, I decided to head back to Gatlinburg with my family to escape the hustle and bustle of it all, and am here to report on all the best things to do in the quaint Southeastern town.
While typically staying at the Gatlinburg Inn, we decided to switch things up and got an Airbnb just ten minutes from downtown, giving us plenty of space and privacy while also putting us in the perfect spot to enjoy a mix of city life and the stunning river and creek trails in Gatlinburg. I think this is the ideal way to stay in Gatlinburg.
As I drove up to the Airbnb, there was a See Rock City birdhouse standing at the foot of the driveway, which felt like a wink, reminding me that Chattanooga will always be home no matter how far I wander. After arriving later than planned, it was time to settle down by the fire, roast some marshmallows, and get ready for the adventure to come the next day.
For breakfast on your day trip, there is only one restaurant to choose from, and only one that has the best pancakes in town: The Log Cabin Pancake House.
Not only is it a staple in Gatlinburg for solid breakfast fare since 1976, but it is also the premier destination for the best buckwheat pancakes in the city. They are also known for their country ham, though the main attraction is the pancakes, slathered with butter.
After breakfast, grab a decently priced cup of coffee at Coffee and Company, a classic coffee shop and roaster in the city, established in 1993.
Following coffee, it’s time to head to the trails, specifically the Gatlinburg Trail, a section of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and a serene riverside stroll that is quiet, often not full of a lot of foot traffic, and pet-friendly, which was perfect for me and my 8-year-old black lab. The trail is about four miles roundtrip and runs from downtown to the Sugarlands Visitor Center.
While it was closed while I was there, there is also always the incredible Laurel Falls Trail, which is perfect for families, mostly paved, and about a 2.5-mile round trip to an 80-foot waterfall, well worth the walk.
There is no shortage of incredible trails or nature destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains; in fact, while weaving in and out of the windy mountain roads, you can stop at any given pull-off location and catch some of the most stunning river views, and maybe even a bear eating fish (from a distance) if you’re lucky.
After a big breakfast, a cup of coffee, and a pleasant walk along the river, head back into town for a quick snack at The Donut Friar, which serves not only the best donuts I think I’ve ever had but was also the first shop to open in The Village Shops and remains the oldest business in that location. It was opened in 1969 by James and Carolyn Ryan.
Getting world-class donuts and cinnamon bread at the Donut Friar is a tradition for me and my family and should be one for you and yours too. Skip lunch because a lot of lunch spots in Gatlinburg seem to be a tad bit overpriced, and you’re going to want to save room for dinner at The Peddler steakhouse.
While I was in town, The Peddler was celebrating 50 years of serving the best steaks and salad bar known to man. As a child, coming to the Peddler felt pedestrian; I didn’t understand why we had to wait so long for food, and I didn’t understand why the restaurant was so special to my parents. Come to find out, it was where they had their first dinner as newlyweds and where they just recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Now, as an adult, not only does it hold more meaning and weight given how special it is to my parents, but it is also truly the best steak and the best salad bar I have ever had in my life. They bring out the steaks for you to hand-select before they are cooked as well as hand-cut to your liking. Immediately upon sitting down you are able to head to the sprawling salad bar, which features raw oysters and sardines, among many things you wouldn’t typically find at a salad bar, adding to the experience. Bread and butter come complimentary to the table.
Once the steaks come out, smothered, for an additional few dollars, in their phenomenal mushroom au poivre sauce, each bite feels like a million bucks, and you are immediately enchanted. I have yet to find a steak and ambiance that match the experience of The Peddler.
Be mindful as it packs up quickly, and reservations are recommended at least a week in advance; otherwise, you will be waiting to eat for up to two hours. Also, be sure when making reservations to select a creek view table, which puts you by the window overlooking a meandering creek where patrons often mention seeing bears.
Following the best dinner of my life, I returned to the quiet oasis of the Airbnb and sat by the fire reading a book, gazing into the starry night sky, and taking in all the crisp mountain air. February is colder, but being outside in the mountains is still so peaceful.
As far as day tripping goes, it is hard-pressed to beat the location, affordability, and charm of Gatlinburg. From stunning mountain views and scenic trails to some of the best donuts, coffee, and steaks known to man, the town has held fast to the traditions and roots that make it so special, while also adding fun new adventures, rides, and restaurants that have put Gatlinburg on the map as a premier destination, no matter the season.
While driving back with my hand out the window and the Great Smokies in my rear view, I love knowing that while I am returning home, the spirit and magic of the mountains will still remain in the heart of Gatlinburg, waiting for me to return.