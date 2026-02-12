Day Tripping: Escape To The Great Smokies Via Scenic Gatlinburg

There are few places in the Southeast as alluring, enduring, and nostalgic as Gatlinburg. For me, the city is a timeless gem that holds countless memories since my early childhood days.

Located in Sevier County and nestled amongst the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg is a bustling, romantic mountain resort town and a relic that blends the wonders of nature with a downtown strip that offers everything from moonshine to donuts to the best steak this side of the Mississippi.

With it only being two hours and forty-five minutes from Downtown Chattanooga, Gatlinburg is the perfect place to escape for a day trip.

It’s also a very family-friendly town and has plenty of entertainment for kids and adults alike, including attractions like Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, the Gatlinburg Skybridge, and Ober Mountain, to name a few. For extra fun, strap in and try the Moonshine Mountain Coaster, which is a roller coaster drifting through forest terrain, featuring individual cars with brakes and options to ride at night.

I have been going to Gatlinburg on and off since I was a child with my entire extended family, and the town forever holds a special place in my heart. Two weeks ago, I decided to head back to Gatlinburg with my family to escape the hustle and bustle of it all, and am here to report on all the best things to do in the quaint Southeastern town.

While typically staying at the Gatlinburg Inn, we decided to switch things up and got an Airbnb just ten minutes from downtown, giving us plenty of space and privacy while also putting us in the perfect spot to enjoy a mix of city life and the stunning river and creek trails in Gatlinburg. I think this is the ideal way to stay in Gatlinburg.

As I drove up to the Airbnb, there was a See Rock City birdhouse standing at the foot of the driveway, which felt like a wink, reminding me that Chattanooga will always be home no matter how far I wander. After arriving later than planned, it was time to settle down by the fire, roast some marshmallows, and get ready for the adventure to come the next day.

For breakfast on your day trip, there is only one restaurant to choose from, and only one that has the best pancakes in town: The Log Cabin Pancake House.

Not only is it a staple in Gatlinburg for solid breakfast fare since 1976, but it is also the premier destination for the best buckwheat pancakes in the city. They are also known for their country ham, though the main attraction is the pancakes, slathered with butter.

After breakfast, grab a decently priced cup of coffee at Coffee and Company, a classic coffee shop and roaster in the city, established in 1993.

Following coffee, it’s time to head to the trails, specifically the Gatlinburg Trail, a section of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and a serene riverside stroll that is quiet, often not full of a lot of foot traffic, and pet-friendly, which was perfect for me and my 8-year-old black lab. The trail is about four miles roundtrip and runs from downtown to the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

While it was closed while I was there, there is also always the incredible Laurel Falls Trail, which is perfect for families, mostly paved, and about a 2.5-mile round trip to an 80-foot waterfall, well worth the walk.

There is no shortage of incredible trails or nature destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains; in fact, while weaving in and out of the windy mountain roads, you can stop at any given pull-off location and catch some of the most stunning river views, and maybe even a bear eating fish (from a distance) if you’re lucky.