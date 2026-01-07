Day Tripping: Gatlinburg's Ober Mountain Offers A Variety Of Fun Activities

It’s time to break out the skis or enjoy a variety of outdoor adventures at Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg.

“We officially reopened the Ober Challenge Lift this afternoon, giving skiers and riders access to Upper Bear and a fresh stretch of mountain to explore,” they posted to their Facebook Page on Dec. 30, 2025.

A few days later they posted that the snow coverage is great and the trails are in prime shape.

“Ober is open to the top, with Yeti’s Run and Ober Chute providing access to the upper mountain,” they posted on January 2, 2026.

Ober Mountain has been an amusement park destination since opening in 1962 as the Gatlinburg Ski Resort. Since then, it has evolved under various owners, adding many more things to do and see all-year round.

Right now, people are enjoying winter events like skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing.

Ober Mountain features 10 diverse trails across 38 skiable acres, catering to all skill levels. With a vertical drop of 500 feet and the longest run stretching nearly a mile, the ski area offers a balanced mix of terrain. Ober Mountain offers lessons for beginners or those looking to improve their skills.

Snow tubing enthusiasts can expect a thrilling 350-foot hill, boasting a 50-foot drop, providing an adrenaline-pumping ride that's anything but a leisurely glide. Their "Magic Carpet" whisks you and your tube back to the top of the hill after each exhilarating run, so you can skip the climb and maximize your tubing time.

The Gatlinburg Tram is open year-round, offering breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The cable car whisks passengers on a 2.1-mile journey to the mountaintop Adventure Park and ski area.

Try the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster. The ride begins with a relaxing 1,000-foot ascent. Once you reach the top, you’re now in control of your own speed as you race down the 3,750-foot track filled with twists, turns and dips. You can cruise down leisurely or reach a thrilling 25 m.p.h. to the end.

Take a ride on the Carousel. The sparkling lights and vibrant colors create a fairytale atmosphere, perfect for capturing beautiful photos and making memories together. Children over 36" can ride independently. Other year-round activities include ice bumper cars, ice-skating, rock-climbing wall, family snow zone, sky village express chairlifts and their wildlife exhibit featuring 44 native animals.

In 2024 Ober Mountain added their latest thrilling year-round ride – the Cloud Catcher Zipline. This newest addition is the highest elevation zipline launch in the Smoky Mountains. Your journey begins with a sky village express ride to the summit of Mount Harrison to the Observation Deck. From there, you'll soar through the air for 3,200 feet, experiencing the thrill of flying over 300 feet off the ground. The Cloud Catcher Zipline experience has three separate ziplines that complete the course.

With four parallel lines on each section, you can share the excitement with friends and family, racing side-by-side as you take in the stunning scenery.

During the warmer months of the year Ober Mountain opens their downhill mountain bike park trails. Eleven trails ranging from beginner friendly to expert level. They also open their chair swings during the warmer season and offer summer tubing, jump pillow, the igloo snow zone, spider jump and the Smoky Mountain Bobsled.

The bobsled, also known as the Alpine Slide, offers a thrilling ride down the mountainside with twists, turns, and scenic views. Hop into your sled-like cart and prepare for an exhilarating descent down 1,800 feet of winding track. Control your speed and enjoy the rush.

At Ober Mountain there are several places to grab a hotdog, burger, pizza, sandwiches, salads, beverages and even an ice-cold beer.