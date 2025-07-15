Day Tripping: Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns This August

Elevate a summer Smokies adventure with tethered balloon rides and mountain vibes at the 7th annual Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, which returns on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

This year’s festival, hosted by the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance (TCGA) and presented by Rhythm Collective, will take place at the Townsend Visitor’s Center (7930 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882) and runs from 3-9 p.m.

With a kids' area that includes bounce houses, face painting and interactive zones - all free with admission - plus a food truck court, crafters’ demonstrations and live entertainment, the festival will be filled with fun for the whole family.

The family-friendly fundraising event aims to not only give families a special evening of brightly-colored hot air balloon views and activities, but also to give back to the community. The annual fundraiser supports local community initiatives, with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and Townsend Elementary School.

Adults can enjoy a beer tent, as well as the Sip TN Wine Experience - a unique tasting event celebrating the best of Tennessee wine, mead and cider. Participants can sample from more than a dozen local wineries, meet the makers, purchase products - all while enjoying the colorful spectacle of hot air balloons filling the skies over the Smokies. Designated drivers receive a discount on tickets.

“The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is a chance for families, locals and visitors to see the Smokies where adventure meets altitude - from a tethered hot air balloon,” Kim Mitchell, director of tourism with the Blount Partnership, said. “With the festival located at the gateway to the Smokies, visitors can plan a trip around the festival, the national park and enjoy all the Greater Smokies Region has to offer - especially during the summer.”

Tickets for festival entry start at $10; kids 10 and under receive free admission; onsite parking is $20. VIP Experience Package is $200 per person. The sip TN Wine Experience is an additional $25. Festival is rain or shine - while the festival will be amazing and continue, hot air balloon operations are subject to weather conditions. The festival grounds are rugged elevated terrain.

For more information, visit gsmballoonfest.com.