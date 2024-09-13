Day Tripping: Hang Out With Robin Hood At The Tennessee Medieval Faire

The 9th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire invites you to travel back in time to the High Middle Ages (circa 1194 AD) to Live the Age of Chivalry with Robin Hood.

The festival will open on October 5 and run for three consecutive weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. This outdoor, interactive, family-friendly, entertainment-oriented, special event will spring to life in Harriman, just west of Knoxville, about an hour and a half drive from Chattanooga.

“The Sheriff of Nottingham is throwing a grand Faire to impress the evil Prince John and to win Lady Marian’s heart,” said Lars Paulson, general manager emeritus. “The Sheriff has also invited Robin Hood and his merry friends to the festivities to lure them in for capture. But who will be the mouse and who will be the cheese? Come and see!”

Patrons are encouraged to come to the festival with a sense of play. Wearing a medieval costume is optional, but patrons can enter the costume contest to win a prize. Patrons are also encouraged to share a talent in the Gong Show or to get knighted after a Chess Match.

For the more romantic, folk dancing and speed courting are available. There will also be unicorn photo opportunities, axe-throwing, corn hole, giant chess, steel drum, and other games.

Throughout the eight-acre medieval village, professional acts will seek to entertain. Tournaments of skill will include The Royal Joust by Equus Nobilis and Human Combat Chess by the interactive street characters. Demonstrating circus talents will be aerialist, The Mandy Circus (new) (Oct 5-6); The Flaming Ginger (Oct 12-13, 19-20); and award-winning teen juggler, The Amazing Atticus (new). Back by popular demand will be interactive comedy trio, The Tortuga Twins; and Middle Eastern dance will be showcased by Tanasi Fusion (Oct 12-13) and Misfit Gypsies (Oct 19-20).

Patrons can feel transported by Celtic, pirate, and folk music by The CrossJacks, Kris Colt-The Black Rose, Estaban Diego of Landloch’d, Cory Whipple, Timothy Russell, Catalina the harpist, and Bravura Music Academy. Costumed street characters will also seek to entertain in the Tales of Robin Hood, The Sheriff’s Follies, Throw Me a Line, Chester the Heroic Little Pig, and Sherwood School. Interacting with these costumed street characters is also encouraged. Please visit the website for entertainment details: https://tmfaire.com/medieval-faire-entertainment/. Schedules will be available online before opening and at the festival entrance.

Adding to the festivities will be a variety of juried craft vendors, selling costumes, accessories, and gifts. Food will be available for purchase, including turkey legs, BBQ, loaded nachos, loaded baked potatoes, and desserts. Hot and cold beverages will also be available, including beer for adults ages 21 or older with a valid photo ID. Vendors are independent businesses and accept cash and credit.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire will be open rain or shine. The dates are October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 2024. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free field parking is provided, with handicap parking available near the entrance. The grounds consist of semi-rugged terrain with grass and some topography.

Admission prices include all taxes and fees and are $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at https://tmfaire.com/tickets/ or on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience and to purchase festival beverage tickets (online and at the festival).

The sponsorship motel is Day Inns by Wyndham of Harriman. For special discount, call Cindy at 865-882-6200 and mention MEDIEVAL. Book early as reservations are first-come-first and are based on availability. There is no public camping onsite, but a list of all local accommodations has been provided by Roane Tourism: https://www.roanetourism.com/stay/list/.

Festival rules include: No firearms or sharp weapons; metal-bladed weapons must be sheathed and zip-tied; and arrows must be peace-tied in their quiver. Service animals only. All costumes and behavior should be family-friendly, and footwear is required. No outside food or drink (except for those with small children or a medical condition).

The festival sponsors include: The City of Harriman, Roane Tourism, Days Inn, and Anytime Fitness. For more information, please visit https://tmfaire.com/, sign up for the e-newsletter for information and ticket discounts, and like and follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire / Tennessee Pirate Fest / Darkhorse Entertainment on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562198558178