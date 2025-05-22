Day Tripping: How To Make The Most Of A Three-Day Weekend In New Orleans

It’s been far too long. It’s way overdue.
I need another trip down to my favorite city known for its amazing food and vast array of cultures – New Orleans.
There are specific restaurants calling my name.
There are certain city parks I need to revisit, and certain neighborhoods I need to tour again.
Let’s start with the stay. There are two hotels that I like to stay at, of course they’re both iconic and both extremely haunted.
But, let’s face it, we are talking about New Orleans. Everything is haunted.
Nothing exemplifies the atmosphere of New Orleans and Bourbon Street like the Bourbon Orleans Hotel. The building started as a theater and later purchased by the Sisters of the Holy Family in 1881. The Sisters of the Holy Family were the first Black Religious order in the United States. They converted the ballroom into a convent, a motherhouse, a school for Black orphaned girls and an asylum called St. Mary’s Academy.
The Sisters sold the building in 1964, and it has been a hotel ever since. The opulent Grand Ballroom is still breathtaking, as is the grand lobby entrance. They’ve preserved the historic façade, Parisian grandeur, gilded details, and Belle Époque style, from its days as the Orleans Theatre and Ballroom.
The hotel is said to be haunted by the children and nuns, a Confederate soldier from the civil war and a lonely ghost seen dancing across the ballroom floor. There are onsite bars and a saltwater pool. Every room has all the amenities you could ask for and some of the rooms have a patio and courtside view of all the Bourbon Street Shenanigans.
Learn more and book your stay here: www.bourbonorleans.com
Another hotel favorite is the Dauphine Orleans Hotel. Located in what was the original red-light district, the Dauphine Orleans Hotels was once a bordello (brothel). The hotel's most famous ghost resident is the ghostly presence of a bride. People believe this woman is the sister of former owner and bordello operator May Baily. Her name was Millie.
To escape the bordello life, Millie got engaged to her one true love, but he was killed prior to their nuptials. Millie and her fiancé routinely haunt the hotel. The hotel has a bar called May Bailey’s Place that is decorated with burlesque art, indulgent fabrics and plenty of sultry cocktails. This hotel also has a saltwater pool and cute brick courtyards.
Learn more and book your stay here: www.dauphineorleans.com
Okay, we all know there are tons of bars and places to drink in the French Quarter. But you need to experience the grandeur and historic Carousel Bar & Lounge inside the Monteleon Hotel. It is the first and only rotating bar in the French Quarter featuring live music, bar bites and hand-crafted cocktails. The decor is stunning, and the drinks and bar food do not disappoint.
Or visit the oldest and longest running bar in New Orleans, Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop. It was built between 1722 and 1732 and is reputed to be the oldest structure used as a bar in the United States. Of course, it’s haunted and it’s usually one of the stops along the many ghost walking tours offered in the city.
Then there’s Jean Lafitte’s Old Absinthe House built in 1806 and located near the Bourbon Orleans Hotel. The establishment was operated by multiple prominent New Orleans figures. Arnaud Cazenave expanded Old Absinthe House Restaurant into a larger space across the street, which to this day is home to Arnaud’s.
Which brings me to Arnaud’s iconic restaurant and Mardi Gras Museum.
Arnaud’s is fine dining at its highest level. Elegance. Opulent. Savory. Arnaud’s embodies everything people come to desire of true Creole cuisine. Today, Arnaud’s Restaurant is being operated by a fourth generation of owners, Katy and Archie Casbarian along with their mother Jane. They remain committed to carrying on the traditions originated by Arnaud Cazenave.
The best Turtle soup I’ve ever had was from Arnaud’s kitchen. You can dine in the main dining room, jazz bistro, French 75 Bar, Richelieu Bar, or Sunday Jazz Bar. Arnaud’s various lunch, dinner and brunch menus highlight true NOLA cuisine with seafood front and center. Shrimp Creole, Crawfish Etouffee, crispy fried frog legs, Escargot and oysters prepared in a variety of flavors and styles.
Upstairs is their Mardi Gras Museum filled with glamourous gowns, masks, jewelry, vintage photographs and more. It’s free to tour the museum if you’re dining at the restaurant. This place tops Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace, two highly recognized iconic NOLA restaurants, in my opinion. Nothing beats Arnaud’s food and cocktails.
Check out their menus here: www.arnaudsrestaurant.com
As for things to see and do, the list is long. If you love art, I recommend you visit the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden of City Park. The sculptures are incredible, and the admission price is FREE!
There are more than 90 sculptures situated on a beautifully landscaped 12-acre park. Walk along the winding footpaths, reflecting lagoons, Spanish moss draped Live Oak trees and pedestrian bridges. I think I wore out my camera.
Visit Mardi Gras World and see how they make the colorful and magical floats seen in the annual parades. The floats are larger than life and you can see the artists as they work on their crafts in real time.
Visit the website: mardigrasworld.com
Take a tour of all the beautiful mansions in the Garden District. Lined with larger-than-life mansions, double-gallery houses and colorful cottages, there’s a story behind every home. Famous homes used in TV and film include Disney's The Haunted Mansion, American Horror Story: Coven, and the Mayfair Witches mansion.
Stroll around the Garden District long enough and you're sure you run into some familiar facades. The Buckner Mansion at 1410 Jackson Avenue may be among the most photographed, but spots like Commander’s Palace, The Pontchartrain Hotel, and the Nolan House (or Benjamin Button House) at 2707 Coliseum Street are also noteworthy spots for movie and television fans.
While you’re in the Garden District, stop in at Mahony’s for an original Po’boy sandwich or hit Magazine Street for other eateries and shopping.
Here is a quick guide to the Garden District: www.neworleans.com/blog/post/guide-to-the-garden-district
Finally, if you happen to be into the paranormal, like me, be sure to visit the final resting place of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau at the historic St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 and bring an offering. You should also stop into her store Marie Laveau’s House of Voodoo and learn more about this complex, yet highly regarded woman.
Visit the store’s website here: voodooneworleans.com
This is just a sample of the many things to see and do in New Orleans. It goes without saying that having Beignets at Café de Monde is a must as well as grabbing a Muffuletta sandwich from Central Grocery and Deli which recently re-opened after damage from Hurricane Ida.
Hit the clubs that line Frenchmen Street for real Jazz and Rhythm & Blues music like at Café Negril or the Spotted Cat Music Club. Pick and take any of the many walking tours offered.
And don’t forget to take a selfie at Jackson Square!