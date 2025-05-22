Day Tripping: How To Make The Most Of A Three-Day Weekend In New Orleans

It’s been far too long. It’s way overdue.

I need another trip down to my favorite city known for its amazing food and vast array of cultures – New Orleans.

There are specific restaurants calling my name.

There are certain city parks I need to revisit, and certain neighborhoods I need to tour again.

Let’s start with the stay. There are two hotels that I like to stay at, of course they’re both iconic and both extremely haunted.

But, let’s face it, we are talking about New Orleans. Everything is haunted.

Nothing exemplifies the atmosphere of New Orleans and Bourbon Street like the Bourbon Orleans Hotel. The building started as a theater and later purchased by the Sisters of the Holy Family in 1881. The Sisters of the Holy Family were the first Black Religious order in the United States. They converted the ballroom into a convent, a motherhouse, a school for Black orphaned girls and an asylum called St. Mary’s Academy.

The Sisters sold the building in 1964, and it has been a hotel ever since. The opulent Grand Ballroom is still breathtaking, as is the grand lobby entrance. They’ve preserved the historic façade, Parisian grandeur, gilded details, and Belle Époque style, from its days as the Orleans Theatre and Ballroom.

The hotel is said to be haunted by the children and nuns, a Confederate soldier from the civil war and a lonely ghost seen dancing across the ballroom floor. There are onsite bars and a saltwater pool. Every room has all the amenities you could ask for and some of the rooms have a patio and courtside view of all the Bourbon Street Shenanigans.

Learn more and book your stay here: www.bourbonorleans.com

Another hotel favorite is the Dauphine Orleans Hotel. Located in what was the original red-light district, the Dauphine Orleans Hotels was once a bordello (brothel). The hotel's most famous ghost resident is the ghostly presence of a bride. People believe this woman is the sister of former owner and bordello operator May Baily. Her name was Millie.

To escape the bordello life, Millie got engaged to her one true love, but he was killed prior to their nuptials. Millie and her fiancé routinely haunt the hotel. The hotel has a bar called May Bailey’s Place that is decorated with burlesque art, indulgent fabrics and plenty of sultry cocktails. This hotel also has a saltwater pool and cute brick courtyards.

Learn more and book your stay here: www.dauphineorleans.com

Okay, we all know there are tons of bars and places to drink in the French Quarter. But you need to experience the grandeur and historic Carousel Bar & Lounge inside the Monteleon Hotel. It is the first and only rotating bar in the French Quarter featuring live music, bar bites and hand-crafted cocktails. The decor is stunning, and the drinks and bar food do not disappoint.

Or visit the oldest and longest running bar in New Orleans, Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop. It was built between 1722 and 1732 and is reputed to be the oldest structure used as a bar in the United States. Of course, it’s haunted and it’s usually one of the stops along the many ghost walking tours offered in the city.

Then there’s Jean Lafitte’s Old Absinthe House built in 1806 and located near the Bourbon Orleans Hotel. The establishment was operated by multiple prominent New Orleans figures. Arnaud Cazenave expanded Old Absinthe House Restaurant into a larger space across the street, which to this day is home to Arnaud’s.

Which brings me to Arnaud’s iconic restaurant and Mardi Gras Museum.

Arnaud’s is fine dining at its highest level. Elegance. Opulent. Savory. Arnaud’s embodies everything people come to desire of true Creole cuisine. Today, Arnaud’s Restaurant is being operated by a fourth generation of owners, Katy and Archie Casbarian along with their mother Jane. They remain committed to carrying on the traditions originated by Arnaud Cazenave.