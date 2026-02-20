Day Tripping Just Across The Border In Charming And Historic Chickamauga

Just a short drive from Chattanooga is the quaint historic city of Chickamauga.
It’s a great place to visit and spend your day taking in natural sites, learning about the city’s history during the Civil War, its ties to Native Americans and industry. It also offers a quaint downtown area with places to eat, antique shops, an art gallery and shops.
In the heart of downtown Chickamauga near Gordon Street on Cove Road is the historic Gordon Lee Mansion. Just across the street is Crawfish Spring.
Both locations are somewhat connected. According to the historical marker, “Crawfish Spring was the first name given to the modern community Chickamauga, Georgia. Cherokees lived in this area before their forced removal in 1838, with their Chickamauga District courthouse located near the spring. In the 1840s an early white settler, James Gordon used enslaved African craftsmen to build an imposing two-story brick plantation house west of the spring, located today just across this highway.”
Hence, the Gordon Lee Mansion.
The spring was the main water supply in the early to mid 1990’s. It’s a beautiful, peaceful public park with plenty of parking along the street.
The Gordon Lee Mansion is managed by the Friends of the Gordon Lee Mansion. Tours are booked directly through them by calling (423) 488-0861. The tour season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day with tours every Saturday. They are able to accommodate private tours for larger groups on other days by appointment only.
During the War Between the States, the Gordon Lee Mansion was used by the Union Army for General Rosecrans Headquarters just before the Battle of Chickamauga. The city hosts several community events there. The mansion is frequently booked for weddings as well.
For more information visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org
Mansion tours are also offered when the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum conducts their Chickamauga Turn, a 6-hour round-trip steam train ride from Chattanooga to Chickamauga. Those are set to begin on April 18, 2026. Passengers exit the train at the Chickamauga Depot adjacent to the Walker County Regional Heritage & Train Museum. It’s also the city’s visitor’s center. Train riders get 90 minutes to explore the museum, city, shops and the mansion.
The visitor’s center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Inside there are murals describing the history of the city and trains.
After visiting the mansion drive down Lee Avenue and just before the Highway 341 junction, you’ll find the hauntingly wonderous Coke Ovens. The beehive ovens of the Durham Iron and Coal Company were designed to turn coal into coke for use in the Iron and Steel Foundries in Chattanooga. The coal was shipped by train from the Durham coal mines on nearby Lookout Mountain on a winding, precarious railroad constructed around 1891.
Today you can explore the 19th century oven site in park like surroundings including restored train cars and ponds. Each year in September the Coke Ovens are transformed into an Arts and Crafts Festival, held in conjunction with the "War Between the States Day.”
Head back into the heart of downtown Chickamauga for a bite to eat. There is Los Potros for folks who love Mexican Food. There is a Domino’s Pizza and there is an ice cream place called Droop Scoops. But lately all the action seems to be at the newly opened restaurant called Railhead Station.
Owned by Charlie Eich, who also owns River Drifters in Chattanooga and Cesario’s Pizza in Rossville, Railhead Station offers hearty hot and cold sandwiches, in-house smoked meats, English-style baked potatoes (called jacket potatoes), salads and pasta bowls. They also have a few beers on tap and a complete menu of Dirty sodas.
I highly recommend the Battlefield Beef Sandwich with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, honey bourbon barbeque sauce, horseradish aioli and crispy fried onions in a buttery Brioche bun.
You’re going to need to walk off that meal and there are plenty of unique shops in the city to explore. The historic former Chickamauga bank building is the current home to Wise Antiques. They just opened in January in the same spot as the former antique store, The Shops of 1910, which closed last year. The store has an array of vintage furniture, antiques and items from several vendors.
The new owner did some restorations to the interior and said there is still room to add more vendors on the second floor. The former bank vault has an old steel door that is from the 1800’s and is a jewel to see. The former owner once told me the vault door was brought from Texas after bank robbers burned down a bank and the only thing left was the vault door. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585534476714
Across the street is Stories and Songs, an eclectic book and vinyl records store with a coffee shop inside. Visit www.facebook.com/StoriesAndSongsGA
Another new addition is Slab Shack Sports Cards, specializing in selling and trading sports cards and memorabilia. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578828213806
The 109 Gallery on Gordon Street hosts art exhibits. They are currently open by appointment only Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Visit www.the109gallery.com
Head east on Gordon Street, it’ll turn into 10 Street and look for the house with the bicycles outside set up like fencing on the corner of Hood Ave. Turn left on Hood and go to 8 Street where you’ll find Holland Watson Veterans Memorial Park. It’s Chickamauga's first Veterans' Memorial Park.
The park was named after two Chickamauga Soldiers, Sgt Eddie H. Holland and CPL Thomas A. "Tommy" Watson, who lost their lives in Vietnam. A Huey Helicopter, a symbol of the Vietnam War, is mounted on a pedestal in the center of the walking track at the park. The park honors all Veterans of all wars from the Chickamauga area who lost their lives in service to our Country.
Before you head out, there is one other place worthy of a visit. At 71 Red Belt Road you’ll find the Lee and Gordon's Mills, one of the grist oldest mills in the state of Georgia built in 1836. The mill was built by James Gordon and served as the first general store in the area.
The views are stunning. It’s a great place for a picnic and the property offers fishing, and on-site access to the Blue Way launch for canoeing or kayaking,
Bring a blanket or some chairs or sit in the small gazebo and enjoy the view. Rental buildings on the property may be used for all types of gatherings. There is also an on-site vacation rental. Parking is plentiful, and there is no fee to enter the property to explore. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Call (706) 375-6801 for more information on tours or rentals.
To book your stay visit Vacation rental at Lee and Gordon's Mills.
Chickamauga has lots to offer, take a drive down there and see for yourself.