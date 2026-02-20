Day Tripping Just Across The Border In Charming And Historic Chickamauga

Just a short drive from Chattanooga is the quaint historic city of Chickamauga.

It’s a great place to visit and spend your day taking in natural sites, learning about the city’s history during the Civil War, its ties to Native Americans and industry. It also offers a quaint downtown area with places to eat, antique shops, an art gallery and shops.

In the heart of downtown Chickamauga near Gordon Street on Cove Road is the historic Gordon Lee Mansion. Just across the street is Crawfish Spring.

Both locations are somewhat connected. According to the historical marker, “Crawfish Spring was the first name given to the modern community Chickamauga, Georgia. Cherokees lived in this area before their forced removal in 1838, with their Chickamauga District courthouse located near the spring. In the 1840s an early white settler, James Gordon used enslaved African craftsmen to build an imposing two-story brick plantation house west of the spring, located today just across this highway.”

Hence, the Gordon Lee Mansion.

The spring was the main water supply in the early to mid 1990’s. It’s a beautiful, peaceful public park with plenty of parking along the street.

The Gordon Lee Mansion is managed by the Friends of the Gordon Lee Mansion. Tours are booked directly through them by calling (423) 488-0861. The tour season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day with tours every Saturday. They are able to accommodate private tours for larger groups on other days by appointment only.

During the War Between the States, the Gordon Lee Mansion was used by the Union Army for General Rosecrans Headquarters just before the Battle of Chickamauga. The city hosts several community events there. The mansion is frequently booked for weddings as well.

For more information visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org

Mansion tours are also offered when the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum conducts their Chickamauga Turn, a 6-hour round-trip steam train ride from Chattanooga to Chickamauga. Those are set to begin on April 18, 2026. Passengers exit the train at the Chickamauga Depot adjacent to the Walker County Regional Heritage & Train Museum. It’s also the city’s visitor’s center. Train riders get 90 minutes to explore the museum, city, shops and the mansion.

The visitor’s center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Inside there are murals describing the history of the city and trains.

After visiting the mansion drive down Lee Avenue and just before the Highway 341 junction, you’ll find the hauntingly wonderous Coke Ovens. The beehive ovens of the Durham Iron and Coal Company were designed to turn coal into coke for use in the Iron and Steel Foundries in Chattanooga. The coal was shipped by train from the Durham coal mines on nearby Lookout Mountain on a winding, precarious railroad constructed around 1891.

Today you can explore the 19th century oven site in park like surroundings including restored train cars and ponds. Each year in September the Coke Ovens are transformed into an Arts and Crafts Festival, held in conjunction with the "War Between the States Day.”

Head back into the heart of downtown Chickamauga for a bite to eat. There is Los Potros for folks who love Mexican Food. There is a Domino’s Pizza and there is an ice cream place called Droop Scoops. But lately all the action seems to be at the newly opened restaurant called Railhead Station.

Owned by Charlie Eich, who also owns River Drifters in Chattanooga and Cesario’s Pizza in Rossville, Railhead Station offers hearty hot and cold sandwiches, in-house smoked meats, English-style baked potatoes (called jacket potatoes), salads and pasta bowls. They also have a few beers on tap and a complete menu of Dirty sodas.