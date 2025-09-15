Day Tripping: Music And Mountain Traditions At The Townsend Fall Heritage Festival

The foothills of the Smokies will come alive with music, as fiddles, banjos, and harmonies reverberate through the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival, which will take place at a new location, the Greater Smokies Event Grounds, Sept. 26-27, 2025.

Happening the first week of the fall season, the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival honors Appalachian traditions while inspiring future generations. From the first fiddle note to the last banjo strum, the festival will fill the Peaceful Side of the Smokies with music as timeless as the mountains themselves.

The free event boasts a lineup of incredible bands both Friday and Saturday, with live music beginning both days at 11 a.m.

From the hard-driving bluegrass of Carolina Bluegrass and TN Brushfire to the old-time tunes of Back In Tyme and the next-generation talent of the Smoky Mountain Jam Kids, the lineup promises something for every ear. Gravel Road, Tim Decker and Tennessee River, and Brand New Box of Matches add their own flair, while spirited performances by the Mountain Movement Cloggers keep the rhythms alive.

The festival’s craft and demonstration booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, showcasing Appalachian artistry and time-honored traditions. Food vendors will also be serving up Southern favorites during those hours.

Festivalgoers can take advantage of convenient parking and shuttle options throughout the weekend. Parking is available for $10 per day, with all proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. To make getting around even easier, a FREE shuttle service will operate both Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., courtesy of the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.

Buses will circulate continuously with pickup and drop-off stops at the Heritage Center, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Jeep Outpost, Big Meadow Campground, The Abbey, Little River Railroad Museum, Apple Valley Café, and Townsend Event Center. The final shuttle departs the Townsend Event Center at 6 p.m. each evening.

Heritage Events Around Townsend

Festival weekend offers even more ways to celebrate Appalachian traditions. On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center hosts its Blue Ribbon Country Fair (10 a.m.–4 p.m.), featuring living history demonstrations, livestock exhibits, children’s farm chores, and classic contests like the Ladies Skillet Throw.

Nearby, the Fall Railroad & Heritage Event at the Little River Railroad & Lumber Co. Museum (Sept. 27–28, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.) showcases logging and rail history with demonstrations, exhibits, and family activities.

Visitors can also explore Trillium Cove, an Appalachian-style village with specialty shops, scenic walkways, and mountain-inspired experiences at the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For more information, visit smokymountains.org/townsendfallfestival/