Day Tripping: Nashville's Iconic Hutton Hotel Celebrates “Broadway Off Broadway”

Nashville’s original boutique hotel is hosting a month-long celebration timed with the premiere of the highly anticipated “Wicked: For Good” film.

The Hutton Hotel invites everyone to follow the yellow brick road at “Broadway off Broadway” taking place Oct. 25-Nov. 22. It’s a multi-sensory celebration bringing together Broadway stars, live performances, and immersive theatrical surprises.

The experience is comprised of four themed weekends, featuring intimate shows at the property’s acclaimed music venue Analog, with Tony Award-winning actors from the U.S. National tour of “Wicked,” Broadway legends, and primetime TV stars.

Guests will go on a transportive adventure that includes a yellow brick road tunnel and Club Emerald, a Glinda the good witch glamorized suite experience, and live piano performances.

Weekend highlights include:

Opening Night: Witch, Please (Friday, Oct 25) – Hosted by Rachel Potter, starring Eden Espinosa (“Wicked”), Ali Stroker (“Oklahoma!”), Matthew Morrison (“Hairspray”, “The Light in the Piazza”), and more

Wickedly Broadway Live Band Karaoke (Friday, Oct 31– Saturday, Nov 1) – Miss Jackie Wilson takes the stage with live band

As Seen On… (Nov 14–15) – A slew of performances featuring Broadway, “American Idol”, and “America’s Got Talent”, and “The Voice” stars

Off Broadway – Best Of (Nov 22) – Grand finale with surprises and highlights from the month

Tickets & Experiences:

Ticket to Oz – $45: Themed welcome drink (i.e., “The Green Elixir” and the “Ozmopolitan”), entry into the property’s curated settings, and reserved seating for the live performance in Analog.

Yellow Brick Pass – $50 walk-up: Same-day access with cocktail and performance

The Emerald Circle – $60 VIP: Priority seating + exclusive hidden experiences.

All experiences are 21+ and can be paired with dining at Evelyn’s or overnight hotel packages. Doors open at 5:30 PM (VIP) and 6:30 PM (General), with shows starting at 8 PM.

For tickets, full lineup details, and hotel packages, visit www.huttonhotel.com/events

The Hutton Hotel was recognized as the #7 hotel in Nashville by Condé Nast Traveler annual Readers’ Choice Awards . Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

Hutton Hotel is a vertical resort that celebrates the city’s creative spirit. The 246-room boutique hotel features spacious guest rooms and suites with modern design and curated local art, as well as a dynamic live-music venue, Analog which hosts intimate performances by both established and emerging artists.

Travelers enjoy inventive Southern-inspired dining and craft cocktails, at the newly redesigned Evelyn’s, along with flexible meeting and event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology for gatherings of all sizes. From its thoughtful amenities and attentive, personalized service, Hutton Hotel captures the energy and artistry of Music City while providing a sophisticated retreat for business and leisure guests alike.

Set in the city’s lively West End neighborhood and steps from the heart of Music Row, the Hutton Hotel offers guests an immersive journey into Nashville’s creative culture.